The Japanese may be a nation of tea lovers, but now they’ve found a taste for English tea cups made by Yorkshire sculptor/artist Helaina Sharpley.

The 32-year-old, who is based at the West Yorkshire Print Workshop in Mirfield, flew out to Tokyo this week at the invitation of chic department store IENA.

She will be running craft workshops for customers, showing them how to create her trademark three-dimensional tea cups from fine iron wire.

Helaina, who lives in Mirfield, was preparing for a ‘surreal experience’ on her first-ever trip to Japan and is still more than a little surprised at the Oriental interest in her work.

The unique opportunity to showcase her work in Asia came from an appearance at the trade show Craft at Top Drawer in London earlier this year.

She explained: “The team from IENA ordered eight pieces of my work for an exhibition and asked me if I would run five workshops for them in the stores.

“They were really excited when I said I came from Yorkshire because one of them had been to Haworth to visit the Bronte house and they all like the Englishness of my work.

“I’ve never been to Japan before but I’ve been told that it will be surreal. I’m extremely excited to have been given this opportunity.”

Helaina, who studied at Batley College of Art and Hereford College of Art, has a distinctive style, creating wire sculptures of buildings, flowers, trees, tea cups and spoons.

It’s an art form she developed at art college and, over more than a decade, has taken to new heights. Her architectural work is extraordinarily detailed and painstakingly put together, while her much simpler tea cups – a theme she has pursued for a decade – have more minimalist appeal.

Many professional artists struggle to sell their work and make a consistent living from art. But Helaina, who graduated in 2006, has managed to maintain a studio and build up a busy practice. She numbers artist David Hockney among those who own her work and sells pieces in up to 20 UK galleries as well as taking commissions.

“I always have a long list of things I’ve been asked to do,” she says.

Her larger, more complicated and time-consuming architectural works, which can take three weeks to complete, sell for up to £2,000, while smaller ‘tea cup’ or ‘spoon’ boards range from around £190. Her best sellers are tea cup art – and, interestingly, intricate antique lamp posts – but she often receives commissions to replicate buildings.

She said: “People send me photos of their houses, or the church where they got married. I’ve even done one of the pub where a couple had their first date.”

The basis of all Helaina’s work lies in the detailed pen and ink drawings she learned to create while at college.

She explains: “In my foundation year I played around with wire and knitted with it. Then when I began my degree course we chose a theme and I chose tea cups because I drink a lot of tea. I researched Edwardian and Victorian periods and did a lot of pen and ink drawings of architecture.

“I was never good with colour but as soon as I limited myself to black and white then I found I could draw.”

Her pen and ink drawings are translated into wire ‘drawings’ and placed on white boards for contrast. However, occasionally, she is commissioned to do something different.

The newly-opened Double Tree Hilton Hotel in Liverpool, for example, asked her to create 26 wire floral pieces and had them sprayed white and displayed on a black board.

Following the Liverpool commission, Helaina began expanding her subject matter by doing more works of flora and fauna, although she says her main inspiration is still the architecture of the Victorian and Edwardian eras.

“I’ll always work in wire but it naturally develops,” she added.

This year sees the 25th anniversary of IENA, which has three stores in Tokyo, and the first anniversary of the new concept store Maison IENA, events that Helaina will help to celebrate.

She flew to Japan with her partner, fellow artist and sculptor Jim Bond, who is also a studio holder at the West Yorkshire Print Workshop.

Each is hoping to draw new artistic inspiration from their nine-day stay in the country, which will include a trip to Kyoto.

Opening new markets for work is important for artists and Helaina says she has always worked hard to get her pieces seen.

“It doesn’t photograph very well,” she says, “because it loses the 3D effect, so I have to take them out there to show people.

“I go to a lot of trade and craft fairs. I’ve done four in the last month.”

At the moment, Helaina occupies a niche for wire work and says that while there are artists producing larger-scale wire metal sculptures, few can even get close to what she does.

As she explains: “It’s taken 13 or 14 years of working with wire to get to this,” she says.

“It’s all hand-twisted, like drawing with metal wire, and it takes a lot of patience.”