Cav Fest 2016: Birchencliffe pub to host three-day cask ale festival

Bob Steer Landlord of the Cavalry Arms, Birchencliffe, celebrates it's refurbishment ahead of Cav Fest.

A Birchencliffe pub will show off its refurb at a three-day beer festival.

Cav Fest is back at the Cavalry Arms in Halifax Road, with live music and cask ales from across the country.

Landlord Bob Steer wants to share his passion for real ale with revellers — and hopes some of the brews on offer could become part of the Cavalry Arms’ ale menu.

He said: “We’ve kept the look of the Cav as it’s always been but we’ve given it a sparkle.

“I’ve always loved cask beers, and last year’s beer festival was a success, we had a good turn out so we want to do it again this year — but the beers we get in we can continue and return.”

Bob said he hoped the Cavalry Arms could become part of Huddersfield’s beer trail, alongside pubs including the Sportsman, the Grove and the Slubbers Arms.

For the festival, he’ll be going beyond Huddersfield breweries to bring in ales from across the country.

There will be a range of nine different beers on the festival menu.

He said: “We’re trying to get something different and we want to go further afield, like York Brewery.

“Last year we had beers from Cornwall and Scotland. We’ve always been big on ales at the Cav.”

The first ever Cav Fest was held last year — this year’s three-day festival will run from Friday September 30 to Sunday October 2.

On Saturday October 1 there will be live music in the evening from local band Ables Army, who played their first ever gig at the Cavalry Arms will return with their original material.

Admission to the festival is free.