We've had Halloween and Bonfire Night so that means the Christmas build up is happening.

And one thing that always signifies the big day is not far off is the arrival of the Coca-Cola Truck!

And this year the big red truck is stopping off in Huddersfield.

Its first stop is in Glasgow on November 11, and from there it will make its way to another 40 locations before arriving at Essex's Lakeside Shopping Centre on December 17.

Fans can pick up a 150ml can of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Classic in a 'winter wonderland' setting before projecting a festive selfie across the side of the truck.

The truck will stop in Huddersfield on November 29 when it will park up in Macaulay Street, opposite Huddersfield Bus Station .

Over the last seven years, the truck has travelled more than 730,000 miles – the equivalent of 29 times around the world.

Featuring a whopping 8,772 fairy lights and playing the 'Holidays are Coming’ jingle, it attracts fans from across the country.

The bright red lorry made 44 stops across Britain over the holidays last year with children handed free sugary drinks.

The drinks giant was accused of promoting an unhealthy lifestyle as experts called for an end to the whistle-stop tour.

A spokesperson for Coca-Cola Great Britain said: “The Coca-Cola Christmas truck tour provides a moment of fun for everyone in the build-up to Christmas and we’ve had a positive response from many people.

“The tour is now in its seventh year and each year we receive hundreds of requests to visit, something that we take into account when creating a route which has a good geographical spread.

“People will have the opportunity to see the truck up close, have their photograph taken and enjoy a choice of a small 150ml can of Coca-Cola Classic or one of our zero sugar options Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.”