We all enjoy a bracing country walk in autumn and winter.

But what we really look forward to is the pint and the steak and ale pie in a cosy pub at the end of the walk.

And in Huddersfield where there are walks there are pubs - many of them with roaring fires, decent ale and hearty food.

And you can justify the calorific grub and beer with the energy you've expended traipsing over the moors or round the lake.

To make it easier for you we've listed some of the most popular places to walk around Huddersfield and the pubs nearby.

Blackmoorfoot Reservoir

An easy walk with cracking views to boot. Pubs-wise you've got two main choices here. There is also The Sands House, at Crosland Hill, but it's a bit further away.

The Bull's Head

With superb views over the Colne Valley, three changing guest ales and modern French and British food, this is a serious choice for the tired walker.

Where: Blackmoorfoot Road, Linthwaite HD7 5TR

Tel: 01484 847225

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5 from 446 reviews

Wills 'O' Nat's

CAMRA awards and broad menu or pub favourites, especially pies, mean this pub is something to look forward to at the end of a walk.

Where: Blackmoorfoot Road, Meltham HD9 5PS

Tel: 01484 850078

Tripadvisor rating: 3.5/5 from 174 reviews

Marsden Moor

Walks don't get much more spectacular around Huddersfield. Unfortunately there aren't that many pubs in the vicinity anymore.

Carriage House Inn

Right on the Huddersfield/Saddleworth border is this B&B which also has a restaurant specialising in Turkish food. It has cask ales too so if you're bored of standard pub fare this is a little different.

Where: Manchester Road, Standedge, Marsden, HD7 6NL

Tel: 01484 844419

Tripadvisor rating: 4/5 from 104 reviews

Scammonden Reservoir

Next to the bustle of Britain's busiest Transpennine route is Scammonden Reservoir and the wood which is springing up around it. Unfortunately most of the pubs in the area have closed meaning it's Hobson's choice in the immediate vicinity.

Lower Royal George

Customers are generally positive about the food at the Lower Royal George, although some have complained about not feeling welcome.

Where: New Hey Road, Scammonden, HD3 3FJ

Tel: 01484 842455

Tripadvisor rating: 4/5 from 44 reviews

The Farnley Estate

With hectares of unspoilt woods and tranquil farmland the Farnley Estate is great for family walks and there are a few pubs around it.

The Golden Cock

This pub serves pub grub and international posh nosh if you're feeling a bit more adventurous. As well as cask ales it does cocktails, champagne and prosecco.

Where: The Village, Farnley Tyas, HD4 6UD

Tel: 01484 664863

Tripadvisor rating: 4/5 from 837 reviews

Clothiers Arms

This venue is well known for its tapas and steaks.

Where: Station Road, Stocksmoor, HD4 6XN

Tel: 01484 602752

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5 from 134 reviews

Rose and Crown

With six real ales and steak nights this is a worthy option for a weary walker.

Where: The Village, Thurstonland, HD4 6XU

Tel: 01484 661 872

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5 from 48 reviews

The Woodman Inn

It's more of a fine diner than a traditional pub but The Woodman Inn is still a good place to finish your walk.

Where: Thunderbridge Lane, Kirkburton, HD8 0PX

Tel: 01484 605778

Tripadvisor rating: 3.5/5 from 269 reviews

Upper Holme Valley

The top of the Holme Valley has moors, woods and reservoirs galore to ramble around. Once you're done these two pubs at the top of the valley are great places to warm and refresh oneself.

The Fleece Inn

Just within the Peak District this pub has cask ales and a small but varied menu comprising locally sourced ingredients.

Where: Woodhead Road, Holme, HD9 2QG

Tel: 01484 683449

Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5 from 242

The Huntsman Inn

Outstanding views of the Holme Valley and modern pub classics makes the Huntsman worth considering.

Where: Greenfield Road, Holmfirth, HD9 3XF

Tel: 01484 850205

Tripadvisor rating: 4/5 from 240 reviews