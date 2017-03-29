Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was 70 years ago when the coal industry was nationalised.

Now a new exhibition marking the anniversary opens at National Coal Mining Museum for England and will pay tribute to the Vesting Day ceremonies held in 1947, when Britain’s mines were managed by the newly-created National Coal Board (NCB) on behalf of the people.

The ‘By the People, For the People’ exhibition, which opens on April 3 and runs until December 6, explores how nationalising the coal industry changed British mining forever.

It shows the attitudes of the time and the impact of nationalisation, as one of Britain’s largest industries was placed under public ownership.

The exhibition features a flag designed by children at Dewsbury ’s Headfield Junior School and illustrations by artist Nick Ellwood which tell the story of the nationalisation and examine what it meant to miners and their communities. There are memories and testimonies of former miners and their families to provide personal insights and reflections.

Museum Director Mike Benson said: “The response from ex-miners, their families and visitors along with the memories they’ve contributed, have been truly inspiring. We hope that this exhibition tells not only the political and economic story of nationalisation, but also captures and records the personal and individual stories too.”