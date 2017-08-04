The video will start in 8 Cancel

Visitors to Dewsbury can witness James Bond-style stuntwork this weekend courtesy of some of the world’s top parkour performers.

And members of the public can have a go.

Parkour, or freerunning, has been seen in movies such as Casino Royale. Freerunners can comfortably run over rooftops, moving as fast as possible overcoming obstacles with safe, efficient and fluid movement.

Parkour Circle, from Chennai, India, will give street performances of Steam, which tells the imagined life of an ancient steam locomotive, built in Britain and shipped to India.

They take place at Dewsbury Market in Cloth Hall Street on Saturday at 11am and 2pm. After the 11am performance the public will be invited to take part.

The group is thousands of miles from home thanks to a partnership with the British Council’s cultural exchange programme Re:Imagine India and have teamed up with Brighton-based parkour performers The Urban Playground Team.

Vicky Holliday, of Dewsbury-based Creative Scene, which brings cultural performance events to the north Kirklees area, said: “We are putting on some action-packed workshops in Dewsbury Town Hall for local youngsters to take part in and learn from the professionals.

“It is physically demanding and hard work. We look forward to seeing their performance on Saturday. Everyone is excited by the visit.”