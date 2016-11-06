The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thousands of people enjoyed fireworks, food and all the fun of the fair at Bonfire Night across Huddersfield over the weekend.

Families wrapped up warm against the chill to enjoy spectacular displays of fireworks at organised events and in hundreds of back gardens.

Many tons of fireworks were launched as the skies above the town lit up with a cascade of colours.

The weekend began with a bang – literally – at one of the town’s biggest organised displays at Huddersfield YMCA at Laund Hill on Friday night when there was face-painting, apple dunking, a coconut shy, funfair rides and a competition to find the best “guy” to put on the bonfire as well as a feast of fireworks.

Proceeds from the event, which attracted up to 3,000 people, will go to the YMCA mini junior section football team.

Holmfirth Rotary Club’s bonfire on the Sands recreation ground in Holmfirth on Saturday night also proved a big draw for families despite the bitter weather.

There were funfair rides and traditional food and drink, such as hotdogs and burgers, to keep out the chill.

Major organised firework displays around the town also included one at Leeds Road and the Shelley Community Football Club Bonfire and Fireworks Extravaganza at the Stafflex Arena at Storthes Hall.

Fire crews reported a relatively quiet Bonfire Night with only a handful of call-outs to check on bonfires threatening to get out of control.