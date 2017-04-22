Article 50 - What will happen after its triggered

Just because Huddersfield is one of Britain’s most inland towns doesn’t mean there isn’t a selection of great beaches within an easy drive.

From wide sandy beaches to shingly coves Yorkshire has them all – and they’re mostly with a two-hour drive.

The 10 best Yorkshire beaches for 2017 have been revealed, as according to The Beach Guide.

And most have good to excellent water quality if you fancy a dip.

- Hornsea

Hornsea is a classic seaside resort with a large sand and shingle beach.

Its long promenade has newly landscaped gardens and the water quality is excellent for paddling and swimming.

Distance from Huddersfield by car: 84 miles (1hr 45min)

- Bridlington

This traditional seaside destination is a bit rundown but its wide and sandy South Beach still has plenty of appeal.

There are plenty of activities to do such as fishing and kite surfing and the quality of the water isn’t bad.

Distance from Huddersfield by car: 87 miles (1hr 55min)

- Filey

With its long sandy beach and less commercial feel Filey is a great family spot, ideal for walks and even horse riding.

It has excellent water quality and a promenade decorated with art inspired by local heritage.

Speaking of local heritage, Filey is still a fishing town where you can watch fishermen repairing and casting their nets.

Distance from Huddersfield by car: 90 miles (1hr 50min)

- Whitby

The town of Whitby needs little introduction.

It also has two beaches on either side of the River Esk: a sheltered sandy beach to the east and to the west a large, sandy beach with colourful beach huts, deck chair and wind break hire and donkey rides.

The water quality is excellent.

Distance from Huddersfield by car: 95 miles (2hr)

- Sandsend

Three miles up the coast from Whitby is Sandsend.

It’s an unspoilt, picturesque bay with a sand and shingle beach and excellent water quality.

Distance from Huddersfield by car: 97 miles (2hr)

- Runswick Bay

If you’re looking for a beach that offers stunning views, Runswick Bay is the perfect hideaway, around a 20-minute drive from Whitby.

The sweeping, sheltered bay offers a sandy beach dotted with rock pools and is popular with surfers and sailing fans; water quality is OK.

The beach is sheltered from high winds by Lingrow Knowle, which towers over the bay and offers stunning views of the coast and Kettleness.

Distance from Huddersfield by car: 105 miles (2hr 10min)

- Staithes

A picture postcard village where the North Yorkshire Moors meet the sea, Staithes is one of the prettiest locations on the Yorkshire cost.

If you’re a parent of young children you may recognise it from the CBeebies series Old Jack’s Boat starring Bernard Cribbins.

Sadly the water quality is poor so you’re best limiting the water activities to a paddle.

Distance from Huddersfield by car: 106 miles (2hr)

- Saltburn

Saltburn-by-the-Sea was a popular resort for Victorians and the town retains much of its historic charm.

It has a funicular lift up and down the 40m (120ft) cliff and some formal Italian gardens.

The beach is sand and shingle and is particularly popular with surfers although the water quality isn’t great.

Distance from Huddersfield by car: 100 miles (1hr 50min)

- Marske Sands

Once Marske Sands was where land speed records were broken in the early 20th century.

Nowadays you won’t hear any roaring engines or much other than the crash of waves and the whistle of the wind.

Marske near Saltburn is a great, quiet stretch if you’re after a bit of solitude. And solitude is what you’ll get as there isn’t much else there.

The water quality is excellent.

Distance from Huddersfield by car: 93 miles (2hr)

- Redcar

With its proximity to the old industrial North East you wouldn’t think of Redcar as a beach resort – but you’d be wrong.

Granville Beach to the south of the town has a large sandy beach and the water quality is good too.

Distance from Huddersfield by car: 95 miles (1hr 45min)

And if none of these take your fancy go back and watch the video to see the best beaches in Yorkshire.