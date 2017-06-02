The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s National Fish and Chip Day today and the obvious way to celebrate it is with some erm ... fish and chips.

But we don’t want you going to any old chippy and picking up a plate of disappointment.

These are the best chip shops around Huddersfield as voted by you last year.

If we’ve missed any out let us know on Twitter @examiner.

10. Jolly Fryer, Fartown

Wei Lun Tsoi said: “They are very tasty fish and chips and really deserve some recognition. I like to think myself a bit of a fish and chip connoisseur — having even had chance to have fish and chips at Rick Stein’s in Padstow.”

9. Newsome Fisheries, Newsome

Cameron Boyd said: “The fish is lovely and crispy, the chips cooked in beef dripping and also the Chinese curry sauce is the best around. Best chippy in Huddersfield by far.”

8. Reed Street Fisheries, Marsh

Robert Leon Felix said: “Great food, great service, friendly faces and they do chippy chicken rather than the southern fried variety!”

7. Paddock Fish Bar, Paddock

Mark Graham said: “The fish and chips are consistently excellent every time you visit, the fish is always perfectly cooked. Added to that the prices are reasonable and the service is friendly.”

6. Battersea, Linthwaite

Stacey Lach said: They are lovely, very clean, have a fab selection and do gluten free!”

5. Tony’s Chippy, Sheepridge

Emma Redleg said: “I come from Bradford for their fish and chips, yummy isn’t the word.”

4. Hollowgate Fisheries, Holmfirth

David Wilson said: “I’ve tried fish and chips all over the world but these are the best.”

3. Outlane Fish and Chip Shop, Outlane

When asked why Outlane Fish and Chip shop was the best, Isabelle Crowther, who nominated it, said: “Just is ...”

2. Harry Heywoods, Linthwaite

Sadie Tebble said: “They taste amazing, never had any as nice as these ever. Quality and service is fab and last but not least portions are huge!”

1. Blakeley’s of Brighouse

Natalie Sellers said: “Always spot on, the right amount of crispness and good service. Plus, they sell steak and kidney puddings which nowhere else does and these are amazing!”