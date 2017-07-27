Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield’s Food and Drink Festival 2017 is just around the corner.

Back in business and celebrating its 17th birthday, the four-day festival from August 3 to 6 was under threat but has been saved by a group of local business people who formed Huddersfield Live! to stage the popular event, which attracted 120,000 people last year.

Festival director Sam Watt says there was a real determination to continue. She explained: “We have taken it on knowing that the town needs it and it can’t not happen. We set up Huddersfield Live! for this purpose, to keep the town buzzing. Ours is a Premiership town with a university; we want people to come here and see what we have to offer. It’s good for the people and good for the local businesses.”

Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival 2017 promises almost 100 stalls selling everything from artisan ice cream to Yorkshire hot dogs. While the event is based in St George’s Square, the festival has ‘fringe’ happenings around the town.

Our quick festival guide has the information you need to enjoy the event.

What are the festival’s opening times?

Thursday, August 3, from 11am until 9pm

Friday, August 4, 10am until 10pm

Saturday, 10am until 10pm

Sunday, 10.30am until 5.30pm.

What types of food and drink will I be able to buy?

Everything from Indian street food and Mexican quesadillas to pork pies, hoisin duck wraps and Spanish churros will be available to eat on the day. There will also be locally-brewed beers, meads, cocktails and soft drinks. Many stalls will be selling artisan products to take away, including speciality cheeses, pickles, wines, cupcakes and bottles of Yorkshire gin. While there’s a feast in store for carnivores, some stalls do promise vegetarian and vegan foods.

Will roads be affected?

As in previous years, St George’s Street and Railway street will be closed to vehicles and buses will not travel around St George’s Square.

How can I get there?

On Thursday and Friday there are normal train services to Huddersfield Railway Station. However, rail maintenance work on Saturday and Sunday will mean that the station is closed. Huddersfield bus station is just a short walk from St George’s Square and there are large car parks nearby in Kingsgate, Market Hall and Springwood.

Are there any activities just for youngsters?

Yes, the festival organisers are planning a dedicated Kids Zone.

What else is going on?

What is the weather forecast for the weekend?

The Met Office long-range forecast is for unsettled, variable weather and slightly lower-than-average temperatures. So be prepared for any eventuality and pack sunscreen and a waterproof.

Who is organising this year’s festival?

Huddersfield Live! is a partnership of local business people who are running the festival on a not-for-profit basis. The event is being staffed with volunteers. If you would like to be part of the action then there’s still time to sign up at huddersfieldlive.co.uk/get-involved