Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield town centre is set to get an upmarket wine and gin bar complete with a funky cellar conversion - thanks to a £150,000 investment.

Mark Robertson, who owns Plumbers Arms, has already been granted planning permission to turn next door Armitage Sykes, a solicitors’ office for over 40 years on Macaulay Street, into a wine bar.

But he has now decided to upgrade his plans by adding a cellar bar and conservatory extension with an external glass staircase at the back - subject to obtaining permission.

Mark said: “This extension will give me another five square metres and I’m very excited about developing the cellar which has lots of character. As well as different types of gin and wine I would sell craft beers and lagers and there would be tapas-style food.”

He bought the freehold on the last day of 2015 and says his original intention was to rent it out as offices - but there were no takers and he began to think a gin and wine bar would complement his real ale pub, the Plumbers Arms, which is situated next door.

Mark said: “I’ve had all the necessary discussions with building regulations people and my architect is doing the full drawings. The application for an extension may even be ready to go in by the end of this week (March 31). All being well I would hope to open some time in October.”