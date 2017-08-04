Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tapas restaurant Jax is to open a second branch in Huddersfield town centre.

Following the success of its current restaurant on Kiln Hill, in Slaithwaite, the company is to open another eaterie on King Street.

It is believed to be at the former Northern Taps premises, which closed suddenly in June.

According to Jax’s website the new restaurant is set to open on September 1.

And we rather liked Jax’s Slaithwaite restaurant so we’ll be looking forward to the new branch’s opening.

Jax is already taking bookings which you can make at www.jaxhuddersfield.co.uk .

If it’s anything like the Slaithwaite restaurant the menu will be more of a world fusion than strictly Spanish tapas.

It serves meat platters with chorizo, serrano ham, smoked chicken and pickles plus risottos, venison meatballs, tandoori cod and other less conventional small plates.

Northern Taps blamed Kirklees Council for the ‘extortionate’ rates on the property, the bus gates and reported knife crime in the town centre.