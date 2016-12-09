Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Town fans have named a new beer Hat-Trick in honour of the club’s title winning glory days.

Huddersfield Town teamed up with local brewery Magic Rock to create the Terriers’ official beer – a cask pale ale – which fans were asked to name.

Four fans came up with the same name which was chosen by the club and Magic Rock as the winning entry, beating 280 other suggestions.

Other names included Wagner’s Tipple, Bearded Revolution, In Off, Chapman’s Glory, Rocket Ronnie, Boothy’s Booze and Cowshed Ale.

The winning fans were Mark Joy, Andrew Haigh, Edward Green and Richard Taylor-Hirst.

Andrew, from Paddock, and Richard, from Longwood, unveiled Hat-Trick on Thursday evening at the Magic Rock Tap.

Each winner received beer tokens to sample the beer, a VIP brewery tour and will take part in a photoshoot with Town ambassador Andy Booth.

They will also see the beer go on sale on Saturday at Magic Rock Tap, training ground PPG Canalside, the Sportsman pub, the Kings Head and Herbert’s Bar.

Competition winner Richard, a teacher in Cleckheaton, said he had chosen the name because it was short and snappy and recalled the “good old days of the 1920s.”

Andrew, a postman, said he was thinking of the three title wins when he came up with Hat-Trick.