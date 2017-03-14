Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A takeaway given a zero rating by food hygiene inspectors is now a four-star establishment after rectifying its problems.

Cowlersley Chinese and Thai Takeaway at Manchester Road, Milnsbridge , was given a zero rating by inspectors when they called at the premises on September 21 last year and highlighted staining on the kitchen walls and ceiling and problems with the fridges.

Owner Kang Siao, who employs four people at the takeaway and is training a further two employees, said he closed the kitchen immediately following the inspection for three days to correct the problems – including spending £6,500 on refurbishing the ceiling and walls.

“Everything was corrected inside a week,” he said.

The takeaway was re-visited on March 8 and has now been given a four-star hygiene rating, which is displayed on the front door.