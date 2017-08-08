Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield musicians LewRey have entered the charts with their football anthem Here To Stay.

The band, singer/lyricist Lewis Reynolds and drummer Ian Walker, made an impressive entry into the Official UK Charts at No 90 with their independent single release, which is a homage to their beloved Huddersfield Town. The single also made it to No 49 in the pop charts.

The delighted duo – both diehard Town fans – described it as “an amazing success” for an unsigned and unmanaged act.

“We are over the moon with the chart position,” said Lewis, 22. “We hope this is a sign of good things to come. Onwards and upwards.”

Lewis and Ian have received hundreds of messages of support from Terriers’ fans saying the song is a credit to the club. It has also been added to the club’s playlist meaning it should be heard pre-match, at half time and post-match at every home game.

The boys also performed the song to 3,000 fans at last weekend’s Huddersfield Food and Drink Festival.

LewRey will play a gig on August 20 at the Canalside Fan Zone for Town’s game against Newcastle and then a show at King’s Bar later the same evening.

During August they will also be appearing at the Spangled Bull, Kirkheaton (August 12), Greenbelt Festival, Northampton (August 26), and Golcar Cricket Club (August 27).

Here To Stay will receive its official single launch on August 25 at Tokyo’s nightclub in Huddersfield.