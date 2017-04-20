Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There’s a secret rooftop garden in Huddersfield where drinkers can enjoy a cocktail, picnic hamper and masterclasses in serving gin.

But it won’t secret for long.

Staff at Revolution on Cross Church Street are expecting the re-vamped roof terrace to become as popular as it was during the Christmas festivities when it was transformed into a German-style Bier Hall.

This time around, however, the terrace has taken on a tea garden feel, with floral decorations, gingham tablecloths and a fairy-light-trimmed pergola.

There’s a new cocktail menu, based around gin, and a menu that includes a take on afternoon tea. Customers will be able to book masterclasses in mixing gin-based drinks.

It’s planned to keep the roof garden open until the end of July,or even longer if it proves to be a winner.