Do you fancy being Huddersfield’s answer to Peter Stringfellow?

The nightclub impresario had a modest start with a club in Sheffield so this Huddersfield venue on Queen Street might be the springboard to bigger things.

It is being offered for rent for £2,833 per calendar month by estate agents Bramleys Commercial.

Formerly Kewz Bar, the venue is around 200 yards from Huddersfield University and is near Kingsgate shopping centre.

It has planning permission as a drinking establishment and has a ground and first floor.

The sales information says: “The property comprises the ground and first floors of this three-storey terraced commercial building situated within the nightlife quarter of Huddersfield town centre.

“The property has been occupied as a bar for approximately 10 years and is suitable for ongoing use for this purpose or alternative uses subject to ensuring planning consents are complied with.”

Kewz Bar closed in December, just months after its owners fought off attempts to shut it down.

In March last year police asked Kirklees Council to revoke the licence after violent incidents including a gun allegedly being fired into the bar’s ceiling. The owners won their fight to keep it open but it later closed.