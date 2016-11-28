Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pub that fell out of favour with drinkers has been converted into a venue for more wholesome activities.

The Old Wharfside Inn at Slaithwaite has been transformed from a boozer into an arts and crafts hub.

Its renovation is now complete and two groups – Globe Arts Education and Simply Solids – have moved in.

Wharfside’s rejuvenation began last summer, when Simply Solids fabric shop and Globe Arts Studio were both looking to relocate and grow their businesses.

They decided to take on the building together and have transformed two floors of the old pub with Simply Solids opening a contemporary fabric shop and sew school and Globe Arts creating a versatile and well equipped art studio, on Carr Lane.

Work to refurbish the basement and former function room for community hire is also underway.

Jackie Harrowsmith, creative director for Globe Arts, said: “We are so excited to bring our art school to such a fantastic village, it is a real centre of creative quality and we hope with our collaboration with Simply Solids we add something extra for the village and surrounding community.”

The two groups celebrated their new home by hosting a Christmas Handmade Arts and Crafts Fair.

To find out more go to www.globearts.org.uk or www.simplysolids.co.uk