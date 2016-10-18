B&M set to open new Brighouse store

The new B&M store on the site of the former Dews garage at Brasdford Road, Brighouse

A new store will open in Brighouse at the end of this week which has created 45 jobs.

Discount retailer B&M opens its new store at Bradford Road at 9am on Friday (Oct 21) when the Mayor of Calderdale, Clr Howard Blagbrough, and representatives of the Bradley-based Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice are among the invited guests.

A face-painter will be on hand to transform youngsters into their favourite animals on Saturday.

B&M has created 45 jobs with the new store, which occupies the former Dews Garage site.

The store will stock a wide range of branded and own-label products including toys, food and drink, pet products, health and beauty items, DIY products, furniture, homeware, electricals and garden products.

B&M has recruited staff to fill full and part-time posts with roles ranging from sales assistants to floor manager and cleaners.

The Brighouse store is one of 50 new stores planned for the UK and 19 planned in Germany – where B&M trades under the JA Woll name – during the current financial year.

The retailer already has stores at the Ringway Centre in Huddersfield, Wilton Street in Dewsbury, Huddersfield Road in Elland and at the Pennine Shopping Centre and on Stoney Road in Halifax.

Liverpool-based B&M was formed in 1978 and opened its first store in Blackpool. It now has more than 500 stores employing some 22,500 people handling about 3m customer transactions each week. B&M Retail is part of B&M European Value Retail S.A, based in Luxembourg.