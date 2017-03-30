Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Britain’s Next Top Model finalist Chloe Lockley-Middleton admits she’s ‘a bit of a geek’.

She’d love to be a professional model but she also loves computer games – and her boyfriend plays them for a living.

Chloe, who was shortlisted for the last 12 contestants, will appear on Lifetime UK tonight (Thurs).

And she’s not just a pretty face.

The aspiring supermodel, from Huddersfield, is studying psychology at the University of Huddersfield.

The former Brighouse High School pupil will face yet more challenges tonight.

And her performance will be judged by models Abbey Clancy and Paul Sculfor, Telegraph fashion editor Hilary Alexander and top fashion photographer Nicky Johnston.

It’s a far cry from her other passion – playing video games online.

Chloe, 20, said: “I’m a bit of a geek – but it’s good that I’m a geek. I don’t really care.

“I appreciate who I am and I don’t pretend to be anyone I’m not.”

She added: “I know that the model industry isn’t all glitz and glamour.

“I know that there’s hard work but I’m prepared to do the hard work to be successful.”

Britain’s Next Top Model is on Lifetime at 9pm tonight.

The channel screens on Sky 156, Virgin 208/209, BT 329 and TalkTalk 329.