Britain's Got Talent auditions at Huddersfield's Packhorse Centre uncovered a real character in the form of a 'Victorian funk rapper'.

Montague Jacques Fromage - yes, really - turned up for Wednesday's open auditions in an eye-catching steam punk outfit and impressively curled moustache.

The New Jersey man then began his eloquent rap over a backing track — and even busted a few moved in the middle of his audition.

Could Mr Fromage be the next winner of Britain's Got Talent? We'll let you decide - watch the video above then tell us what you think in the comments below!

Wednesday’s auditions were preliminary with producers to view the footage before deciding who to put forward for the televised auditions, featuring judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Wallliams.

Gabriella Colasurdo, a BGT talent spotter, said: “We’ve had a couple of magicians, some singers and a guitarist.

“We film them and the footage is sent back to the show’s producers and they’ll make a decision on whether to take them to the next stage.

“Having local auditions like this means we reach far more people. We understand that it can be expensive and not everyone has the money or time to travel to London to audition.

“It gives more people a chance and it brings more variety to the show.”

Britain's Got Talent is set to return to our screens in early 2017.