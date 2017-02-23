Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

On Friday 15 September 2017, one lucky couple from Huddersfield will be getting married at The Woodman Inn with our £18,500 prize package!

The Huddersfield Examiner has teamed up with The Woodman Inn and an array of top wedding suppliers to give one lucky couple the wedding of their dreams. From the fantastic countryside venue and wedding breakfast, to the bridal gown, flowers and beauty we have it covered!

How it works

To be in with a chance of winning this unbelievable prize, couples will need to collect tokens printed in The Huddersfield Examiner from Saturday 25 March to Saturday 22 April . For every 500 tokens a couple collects they will receive a Golden Envelope, which will be placed into a prize draw.

There is no limit to the number of envelopes you can have in the draw so collect as many tokens as possible to be in with an even bigger chance of winning. For example if you collect 1000 tokens you will receive two Golden Envelopes in the prize draw. Get your friends, family, work colleagues and neighbours to help you in your mission to Win A Wedding!

The Grand Finale prize draw will take place at The Woodman Inn on Thursday 4th May and all couples, friends and family are invited to attend.

If you don’t win the top prize all is not lost. The Woodman Inn is also offering a second prize of 50% off your wedding booked at The Woodman Inn and a third prize of 25% off your wedding at the venue.

How can I enter?

All you need to do is fill in your details below and upload a picture of yourself and your partner before Sunday 12th March. Please be aware that this picture and your 50 word story will be included in a special supplement on Saturday 25 March , along with your first tokens.

Win a Wedding tokens will be printed every day in The Huddersfield Examiner from Saturday 25th March to Saturday 22 April.

Before entering please make sure to read our terms and conditions

