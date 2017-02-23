Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This year, the Examiner have teamed up with The Woodman Inn to offer one lucky couple a wedding worth over £18,000.

To enter the competition click here and for more information on the prize available click here

If you want to get the latest Win a Wedding news before anyone else, keep up to date on our dedicated Facebook page .

Terms and Conditions

By entering this competition, all entrants will be deemed to have accepted the terms and conditions as stated here with Trinity Mirror's standard terms and conditions available here.

To enter the competition, the entrant must ensure that as a couple you must:

(a) each be entitled to marry

(b) be over the age of 18

(c) either or both must live within the Huddersfield Examiner distribution footprint.

(d) you accept the prizes as provided by the sponsors in accordance with their respective terms and conditions, which it is the entrant’s responsibility to check.

(e) not already be a married couple, the competition is not open for ‘renewal of vow’ ceremonies.

For the purposes of this competition the ‘entrant’ refers to both parties of the intended couple.

The Competition is not open to any of the Promoters’ and/or Sponsors’ employees, their families, agents, distributors and their families or any other person(s) connected with the Competition.

Details of entry will be published in the Huddersfield Examiner, online examiner.co.uk/winadreamwedding and at some of the Sponsors’ business premises.

Couples are invited to pre-register for the competition from Thursday 23 February 2017 to midnight Sunday 12 March 2017. Pre-registration is not obligatory to enter the competition. The promoter reserves the right not to accept pre-registrations if they are not allowed in accordance to the terms and conditions of the competition. We accept no responsibility for missing, unsuccessful or misspelled registrations. All successful registrations will be published in the Huddersfield Examiner on Saturday 25 March 2017.

Tokens and entry forms must be with the Huddersfield Examiner offices by 5pm Monday 1 May 2017 . The address to deliver entries is: the Huddersfield Examiner, Unit 3, Pennine Business Park, Longbow Close, Bradley Road, Huddersfield, HD2 1GQ. Only complete and valid entry forms and tokens received will be entered into the competition. Tokens should be attached to token collect sheets which will be available to download from the website once the token collect phase launches. Photocopied tokens are not accepted.

Entry forms will be made available to download at examiner.co.uk/winadreamwedding

Entrants will need to collect tokens printed in The Huddersfield Examiner. For every 500 tokens a couple collects they will receive a Golden Envelope, which will be placed into a prize draw.

We will then select an envelope at random for a lucky couple to win their dream wedding. All entrants, family and friends are welcome to attend the Grand Finale on Thursday 4 May 2017 at The Woodman Inn. It is not mandatory for a couple to attend the Grand Finale. If in the event of an entrant’s envelope being randomly selected who are not at the event, then the entrants in question will still be deemed the winners.

There is no limit to the number of envelopes you can have in the draw so collect as many tokens as possible to be in with an even bigger chance of winning.

Tokens will be printed in all editions of the Huddersfield Examiner from Saturday 25 March 2017 – Saturday 22 April 2017

Extra copies of the Huddersfield Examiner can be ordered from your local retailer. There is no limit to the number of tokens that can be used from any issue of the Huddersfield Examiner published between Saturday 25 March 2017 – Saturday 22 April 2017

The wedding must take place on Friday 15 September 2017. Ceremony may be taken at The Woodman Inn or at an alternative venue of their choice if they prefer. However, no alternative ceremony venue will be offered, any costs resulting from a change of ceremony location will need to be paid for by the winners.

The couple should arrange the ceremony direct with the register office. The cost of the register and wedding certificates is not included in the prize and will need to be paid for by the winners.

Misrepresentative or fraudulent entries will invalidate an entry. The promoters reserve the right, with or without cause, to exclude Entrants from the competition and the promoters, may at their discretion, withhold prizes for violation of any of these terms and conditions.

All entrants and retailers are strictly prohibited from removing tokens from any unbought or unsold copies of the paper for the duration of the competition. Furthermore retailers are prohibited from doing so and returning them for credit. Spot checks will be carried out on returns to avoid this. In any instance where this is discovered to be the case, the newsagent will not be credited for their returns. If a couple is found to have collected tokens from copies of the paper that have not been purchased, the couple in question will be disqualified from the competition with immediate effect.

The promoters reserve the right to amend these terms and conditions. Any amendments will be published on examiner.co.uk/winadreamwedding , you are advised to regularly check the website for any changes.

The Huddersfield Examiner reserves the right to publish any entries (in whole or in part) and publication does not necessarily mean the Entrant has won a prize.

Entrants will retain copyright in their submitted entries however by submitting an entry each entrant grants the promoters a worldwide royalty-free, irrevocable and perpetual license to use the entry in any and all media (including digital and print) for publicity and news purposes.

The promoters take no responsibility for any late, lost, illegible, damaged, incomplete or otherwise invalid entry. Entries will not be acknowledged or returned.

Other than death or personal injury arising from the acts or omissions of the promoters or its employees, the promoters shall not be liable for any loss or damage arising out of the winners’ use or enjoyment of any of the prizes.

The winners acknowledge that the promoters support the competition and that, except as stated above, the promoters accept no responsibility whether directly or indirectly for any other claims whatsoever arising in respect of the prizes provided by the sponsors.

Winners agree to address any claims in respect of any prize direct with the relevant prize sponsor.

There is no cash or other alternative to the prizes stated and a prize is not transferable however prizes may be substituted for a suitable alternative at the sponsor’s discretion.

All prize values are based on the suppliers’ rate card and based on peak rates where applicable.

In consideration of winning the competition, the winners agree to the use of their names, photographs and general locations for publicity and news purposes during this and future promotions by the promoters and any of the Huddersfield Examiner's associated titles whether in paper form or over the internet.

The winners agree to attend all interviews and photo shoots with each sponsor to discuss their respective prizes as is necessary for press coverage.

Winners may be required to submit valid identification before receiving their prize.

The promoters’ decision which is based on collecting 500 tokens to receive a golden envelope for a prize draw is final and binding. No correspondence will be entered into.

The promoters reserve the right at any time to cancel, modify or supersede the competition in any manner whatsoever if, at their sole discretion, should they decide the competition is not capable of being conducted as specified. In the event that the competition will be amended or cancelled, all entrants will be notified.

The token collect stage opens on Saturday 25 March 2017 and the tokens will be printed until Saturday 22 April 2017 . The closing date for all tokens and entry forms is 5pm Monday 1 May 2017. The Huddersfield Examiner reserves the right to change the closing date at any time which, if changed, shall be published on examiner.co.uk/winadreamwedding

By providing your personal details you agree that the Huddersfield Examiner or third parties carefully selected by the Huddersfield Examiner may contact you by email, SMS, telephone or post about offers that might interest you, if you do not wish to be contacted please write to us at: Win a Wedding, Huddersfield Examiner, Pennine Business Park, Longbow Close, Bradley Road, Huddersfield, HD2 1GQ.

Email promotions@examiner.co.uk for any Win a Dream Wedding issues.

The Woodman Inn

Full daytime and evening wedding package based on numbers of 80 day and evening guests on Friday 15 September 2017 to include;

- Wedding Tasting for Two

- Exclusive use of the Thunderbridge Gardens venue

- Civil ceremony on site for 80 guests

- Prosecco arrival & a selection of 4 canapés for 80 guests after the ceremony

- Three course wedding breakfast

- Glass of house wine per person with the meal

- Glass of Prosecco for 80 guests for toast speeches

- For children included in the wedding package numbers – they will receive 1 soft drink on arrival and 1 soft drink with the meal

- Cake stand and knife if required

- Evening buffet for up to 80 guests (valued at £16.00 per person)

- Resident DJ

- Complimentary use of bridal suite on the night of wedding including a bottle of Moet & Chandon

- Option to reserve all accommodation on the day of wedding for up to 40 guests

- Complimentary stay & three course meal on 1st year anniversary (subject to availability)

- A second prize of 50% off your wedding booked at the Woodman Inn in 2017/2018 (subject to availability and only available until 31st March 2018)

- A third prize of 25% off your wedding booked at the Woodman Inn 2017/2018 (subject to availability and only available until 31st March 2018)

Wedding must take place on Friday 15 September 2017

There will be no additional fees for extra entertainment. However all external suppliers/entertainment will need to provide their own public liability insurance.

There is an option to create a bespoke menu at an additional cost.

The bride and groom should arrange the ceremony direct with the register office. The cost of the register and wedding certificates is not included in the prize and will need to be paid for by the winners. The Woodman Inn is licensed to hold civil ceremonies. Independent arrangements should be made direct with Kirklees registry office to secure a registrar. Tel 01484 221030 or email huddersfieldregistrars@kirklees.gov.uk

The Woodman Inn will have access to the collected data using an ‘Opt In’ on the form

Couples who enter and consent to The Woodman Inn contacting them will receive a discount on weddings booked at The Woodman Inn in 2016 or 2017.

Bar Events UK

Bar Events UK will provide:

One giant teepee with woven flooring and soft spot lighting

Fairy light strands up every other beam

Ten rustic wooden trestles with benches

Dance floor

25m External festoon lighting and poles

Fire pit & logs outside with extra benche

Capacity 80 guests

BB’s Hair and Beauty

BB’s Hair and Beauty will provide:

For the Bride

Bride hair and make-up, Shellac manicure, bridal spray tan

For the Mother of the Bride

Mother of the bride hair and make-up and shellac manicure

For one bridesmaid

Bridesmaid hair and make-up

Charges apply for additional bridal party members and beauty extras. A £100 call out fee will apply for hair and make-up at location of bride’s choice. Specific salon terms and conditions apply.

Dotty Taylor Bridal

Dotty Taylor Bridal will be providing a bridal gown to the value of £1,200 and bridesmaid gowns to the value of £600.

The bride-to-be is to source the wedding gown as soon as the prize is won to alloy for lead times in dresses. Dotty Taylor Bridal to advise winner on availability.

Alterations are not included in this prize and as such will need to be covered by the winner.

Inky Invites

Inky Invites to provide a full suite of wedding stationary for up to 80 guests which will include;

45 Save the Dates

45 Day Invites

20 Evening Invites

1 Table Plan

80 Menus with place names incorporated

45 Order of Service

10 Table Name/Number Cards

Bunting for Top Table (up to 12 Characters), any additional characters will be extra.

John Woods Photography

John Woods Photography package will include a meeting prior to wedding and wedding day photography to include bridal preparations, full coverage of wedding ceremony, guests and groups, photographs of speeches, toasts and cake cutting. Also included is wedding book and pen drive package and access to an online password protected gallery.

Stems Designs

Stems Designs will be providing a flowers and accessory centrepiece package to the value of £700.