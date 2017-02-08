The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

“What this station needs is a station cat.”

Those were the words of Huddersfield Station staff member Gareth Hope at the beginning of a story that would catapult one moggy to global fame.

It’s the story of Felix, Huddersfield Station’s resident pest controller, told in her official biography which is released by publishers Penguin this month.

Felix the Railway Cat is a 250-page book by Kate Moore.

And it’s all for a good cause, as royalties from sales will be donated to Prostate Cancer UK.

Chronicling the moggy’s early years, the book details her rise in popularity among staff and commuters, and subsequent spell in the spotlight as a social media star.

Tales of her escapades include heartwarming anecdotes such as bringing a boy with autism out of his shell, to comforting a distraught little girl on the platform.

(Photo: Publicity Picture)

Felix shot to fame after the Examiner reported her new official job title last year, and a Facebook page set up as a joke by a regular commuter quickly gathered steam.

In one chapter, the book tells how visitors from China, Germany and Canada came to visit, adding: “People would literally lie on the floor and clamber over benches and bikes to be near her.”

But her subsequent worldwide recognition only features as a small part of the new book, set to hit the shelves on February 23.

Felix, who the book explains was called so as staff initially thought she was a he, was introduced to station staff as an eight-week-old kitten.

She has since gone on to take part in a charity run, had a Lego statue and painting unveiled in her honour, and has even starred in Cbeebies’

My Pet and Me.

A Felix calendar sold out in minutes, and raised £15,000 for the Huddersfield branch of Samaritans.

So it is no wonder the Felix frenzy has resulted in a book deal, with many of her fans scrabbling to get their paws on a copy.

Transpennine Express, which runs the station and employs Felix (hours are full-time and flexible with a competitive salary of Whiskas and cuddles), have predicted copies will fly off the shelves.

A spokesman said: “We think her fans will love reading about her adventures.”

A spokesman for Penguin described it as a “remarkable tale of a close-knit Yorkshire community” and “full of funny and heartwarming stories.”

Felix the Railway Cat will be available on Amazon on February 23.