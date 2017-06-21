Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fans of dark comedy The League of Gentlemen - filmed partly in Marsden, Glossop and Todmorden - have welcomed news it will be returning after one of its stars revealed he’s working on scripts.

Reece Shearsmith, a former Bretton Hall drama college student who helped create the comedy, tweeted confirmation he’s working on new material.

Fun and strange to be writing "The League of Gentlemen" again. Evidently it's true.... we'll never leave. — Reece Shearsmith (@ReeceShearsmith) June 20, 2017

Details of filming locations haven’t been revealed but filming did take place in Marsden.

Earlier this month fellow League star Mark Gatiss told a meeting that the comedy would be returning.

Fan Karl Hjatland tweeted: “Looking forwards to seeing the mundane bits of small town life taken to its illogical and horrific extremities.”