Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A passenger group is calling for a better compensation scheme for those affected by the rail timetable chaos.

Transport Focus, an independent watchdog, says existing compensation schemes don’t adequately reflect the difficulties experienced by passengers on Northern and other train operator services in recent weeks.

It comes as Northern Rail’s boss told the Manchester Evening News that it had paid out £1m in compensation to passengers in the last two years.

Another compensation scheme is currently being formed in the wake of the recent delays and details are expected to be announced soon.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Transport Focus Chief executive Anthony Smith said: “We’ve heard from people who have been unable to get into wor k, a heavily pregnant woman stuck on a coach for hours, someone unable to visit their elderly parent – all because they are unable to rely on the train.

“We want train companies to spell out, as soon as possible, how they will compensate those affected. Meanwhile we urge all passengers to claim what they can now and send a strong message to operators that this level of service is unacceptable.”

The watchdog is calling for:

- the adoption of a 15-minute delay ‘trigger’ rather than 30-minute for Northern passengers.

- a lump-sum payable to season ticket holders to reflect the hardship experienced

- recognition of the impact on regular travellers who do not buy season tickets – for instance part-time workers who may not buy a season ticket or leisure/business passengers who make regular journeys. This could take the form of a number of free journeys.

- special offers/marketing deals designed to rebuild trust/confidence once services have returned to normal.

This week David Brown, managing director of Northern which is run by Arriva Rail North, was asked how long it will take for a proper compensation scheme to be formed.

How to claim compensation: - Keep hold of your used tickets - it is the simplest form of proof that you travelled. So if you are going through ticket gates ask the member of staff if you can keep hold of it. Transport Focus says this can be especially useful if some form of retrospective ‘special’ compensation is offered and you need to prove that you travelled. - If you no longer have the ticket then do you have the receipt, or can you find proof via your bank statement or credit card statement, or if you have a smartcard then can you print out the journey history? These can often be used as evidence that you bought a ticket - Take a photo of the display boards at the station showing that your train was delayed or, if you have an app showing real-time train arrivals, take a screenshot of the details of your train. You should not need this – but if there is some form of dispute then having evidence really helps.

He said: “Passengers have two choices for compensation at the moment. There’s Delay Replay for trains delayed by 30 minutes or more or cancelled. We’ve had a lot of questions and queries about that. We’ve got more staff in now to deal with that and we are dealing with those in a timely fashion.

“We’ve paid out about £1m in compensation in the last two years on that.

“For the vast majority of the north that compensation is right. But we are in a discussion with the DfT about finalising a compensation scheme which is broader than that and that’s particularly relevant to those who have been most affected over the last few weeks.”