West Yorkshire Police is being urged to improve training so that officers know how to stop a dog attacking a member of the public.

The recommendation from a police watchdog follows a fatal attack on Huddersfield man David Ellam in August 2016 when a policeman resorted to spraying an attacking bull terrier in the face with a fire extinguisher.

A report published by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) praised the bravery of officers on the day but said the Force did not have contingency plans for stopping a dog attack that is in progress.

The report recommended improved training, saying: “Officer training records show that no specific formal training on the handling of dogs had been delivered to the officers who initially attended the scene.

“Although WYP does provide training modules regarding dangerous dogs within wider training, these modules concentrate on breed identification and seizing dogs.

“The training does not give specific instructions on how to stop a dog attack and WYP does not cover the handling of dogs within normal officer safety training.”

The investigator added: “No policy I have seen concerning dangerous dogs offers contingencies for stopping a dog attack that is in progress. As such, the actions of the officers cannot be judged on that basis.”

The report said that two officers who attended the scene were trained in the use of PAVA incapacitant spray - which is effective on dogs - and had been issued with PAVA although the first officer to arrive at the scene was not trained in its use and therefore did not have it issued.

One witness, named in the report as ‘Ms B’ claimed that the police could have done more.

She said: “The police did not do anything; they seemed to stand around watching. They seemed scared of the dog.”

The IOPC rejected this, concluding: “The attack on Mr Ellam was vicious and sustained. It had been in progress for some time before WYP was notified.

“WYP officers attended the incident and swiftly stopped the attack, allowing Mr Ellam to receive medical attention.”

Mr Ellam, 52, of Riddings Road, Sheepridge, died after being attacked by the dog on August 15, 2016.

His neighbour, Aaron Joseph, was later jailed for 10 years after being convicted of owning a dangerous dog.

The IOPC looked at the Force’s response to the call reporting the dog attack on Mr Ellam and the previous decision to remove and return the dog to Aaron Joseph.

It found evidence that officers arrived eight minutes after they were called when they found Mr Ellam already under attack.

One of the officers used a fire extinguisher to force the dog away; actions which an IOPC investigator said showed ‘considerable courage and resourcefulness’.

The IOPC looked at the actions of the police and Kirklees Council before Mr Ellam’s death.

It found that Kirklees Council issued a dog control order to Aaron Joseph in 2012 and, following a complaint four years later, asked the Force to assess the dog to see if it was a banned breed.

A suitably qualified officer determined that it was not and, as there were no legal grounds to keep it, returned it to Aaron Joseph.

The IOPC found evidence that there were clear exchanges of information between the Force and Kirklees Council during this time.

On the subject of training, the IOPC report said: “West Yorkshire Police do provide training for officers in protecting themselves from dog attacks, but we have recommended additional training in how to handle dogs attacking members of the public, for the safety of all concerned.

“We have also recommended that there be a more formal procedure established to communicate with local authorities requesting checks on possible banned dog breeds, as recommended by DEFRA.”

IOPC Regional Director Miranda Biddle said: “Firstly, our thoughts remain with the family and friends of David Ellam, and all those affected by this tragic incident.

“We recognise that the publication of our report will once again highlight the tragic circumstances in which he died, but I sincerely hope that our findings provide answers regarding West Yorkshire Police’s actions. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Mr Ellam’s family for their assistance with our investigation.

“When someone sadly dies following contact with the police, it’s vital that we independently investigate the circumstances. In this case it was important to establish, not only how the force responded to the attack but, what role the force had in the decisions made to remove and return the dog to Aaron Joseph. We found West Yorkshire Police did everything asked of them by the local authority correctly.

“The quick thinking of the officers who arrived to help Mr Ellam cannot be underestimated.

“I share the view of our investigator that they acted rapidly and decisively during a sustained and vicious attack, and it’s only right that they should be commended for their courage.”

The Examiner asked West Yorkshire Police about the training issue.

A Force spokesman said: “We are currently exploring the potential options available in relation to specialist training, whilst ensuring appropriate processes are in place with local authorities.”