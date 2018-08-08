The video will start in 8 Cancel

Armed police wearing face masks have stormed an address in Deighton this evening.

A dramatic police raid took place at an address on Deighton Road, opposite Deighton Sports Arena, just after 8pm.

The force helicopter was dispatched and about six marked police BMW X5s blocked off the road as armed officers took part in an operation.

Images acquired by the Examiner show armed officers approaching the front of a house in a tactical formation, with their weapons drawn.

West Yorkshire Police Force Duty Inspector, Darren Brown, told the Examiner the armed raid had come from a tip off about dangerous suspects.

He confirmed it was not linked to reports of a shots fired in nearby Ruskin Grove, earlier today.

He said: "Officers were responding to information about suspects for a crime from two days ago, that were potentially armed.

"A search of some suspects took place but no arrests were made. Enquiries are ongoing."

The police incident caused some disruption to traffic, on what is a busy route through Deighton.

Police constables were used to stop traffic at each end of the incident.

Armed officers, some wearing face masks to protect their identity, sped off in the direction of Huddersfield just before 8.30pm.

Local residents who gathered in the street said they had no idea what the raid was about.