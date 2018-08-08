The video will start in 8 Cancel

Armed police were called to a residential street to reports that shots had been fired in the direction of a child who was left “petrified.”

Residents of Ruskin Grove at Sheepridge reported hearing two bangs and one witness said he saw a suspected gunman fleeing the scene.

The incident in broad daylight left neighbours in shock and comes after a spate of shootings including reports of shots fired in the Blacker Road area of Birkby on Monday and during the Huddersfield Carnival in July.

A father of three, who lives in Ruskin Grove, described how he heard the shots before seeing a boy aged around 12 shouting: “I’ve been shot at.”

The 33-year-old said he had just arrived home with his wife and children.

He said: “As I walked in the house I heard bang, bang. I saw a red Toyota speeding down the street.

“A little lad came down on his bike and said he’d been shot at. He has gone now. He wasn’t injured. He looked petrified.

“I had never seen the car before.”

He said he called 999 and was told a few people had also reported the incident.

He said police arrived a few minutes later.

“I would have ignored it if the lad hadn’t come down. I thought it was fireworks at first. We had a shooting at the back of the road last year and it was much louder.

“This is a bit close to home.”

He said although it was the first shooting in Ruskin Grove in the 10 years he had lived there, gun incidents in the town were becoming more common.

He said: “We are used to it now. It’s just another day in Huddersfield.”

Other residents told the Examiner they were sick of the gun violence.

One man said: “I am sick of it. It’s getting ridiculous. I have had enough of all these shootings. It only takes a stray bullet and someone is dead.”

A young dad, who has a baby son, said he heard two bangs and then saw a man running from the scene and leaving in a car.

He added: “It’s a bit of a shock. I was just watching TV.”

A woman who heard the shots said she was fed up of the violence, adding: “They are childish; they need to grow up.”

A resident who arrived home from work to find his street sealed off said: “It’s scary. It seems to be happening every week.”

West Yorkshire Police said they responded to reports of a firearms discharge.

A force spokesman said: “There are not believed to be any injuries. Enquiries are currently at an early stage and remain ongoing.

“Neighbourhood policing patrols will be in the area to offer high visibility reassurance.

“Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact the non-emergency number 101 quoting log 1068#.”