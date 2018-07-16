The video will start in 8 Cancel

It wasn’t just teenage girls bopping away at the John Smith’s Stadium last night.

West Yorkshire Police couldn’t resist getting in on the fun either.

These two officers almost stole the show from the chart-topping quartet themselves as they threw some shapes in the stands.

Videos of officers busting a move to the group’s hit Touch have been shared hundreds of times on Facebook, demonstrating the infectious spirit at the concert .

One of the officers was even seen twerking away, much to the amusement of fans in the stalls.

Jodi Goodacre, who owns Hair Bar in Hebden Bridge, posted this video on social media, which has since racked up 87,000 views and shared by nearly 2,000 people.

Fans left glowing comments paying tribute to the officers’ sense of fun, while one person wrote they had also seen paramedics boogying away.

(Image: Graham Joy)

Another video, sent to the Examiner by attendee Lauren Popple, shows the officers taking part in the celebrations.

At one point in the evening an officer was seen scooping a missing child up from the golden circle and put the youngster onto his shoulders, shouting out for the missing parent. Mum and child were quickly reunited.

Armed police also posed for photos with young fans outside the Stadium. Around 28,000 people attended the concert in Huddersfield last night, which is part of the group’s Summer Hits 2018 tour.