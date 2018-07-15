Little Mix are in Huddersfield as they perform at the John Smith's Stadium in the first gig at the venue for 11 years.

The foursome will perform in front of a sell-out 28,000 fans.

And the crowds will be eagerly awaiting the band to take to the stage to perform hits such as Black Magic and Shout Out To My Ex at their Little Mix Summer Hits Tour.

Gates open at the stadium at 5pm. The first support act is due on stage at 6.50pm. It will be Australian siblings Germein.

Rak-Su, the second support act , will be on stage around 7.30pm. The boyband followed in Little Mix footsteps by winning the last series of the X Factor.

Little Mix are then set to take to the stage by 8.30pm.

At concerts already held as part of the tour the set has been around 1 hour 20 minutes long.

The concert is then said to be finished by 10.30pm, depending on the time they take to the stage.