Video Loading

Little Mix are in Huddersfield as they perform at the John Smith's Stadium in the first gig at the venue for 11 years.

The foursome will perform in front of a sell-out 28,000 fans.

And the crowds will be eagerly awaiting the band to take to the stage to perform hits such as Black Magic and Shout Out To My Ex at their Little Mix Summer Hits Tour.

Gates open at the stadium at 5pm. The first support act is due on stage at 6.50pm. It will be Australian siblings Germein.

Rak-Su, the second support act , will be on stage around 7.30pm. The boyband followed in Little Mix footsteps by winning the last series of the X Factor.

Little Mix are then set to take to the stage by 8.30pm.

Read More

Little Mix are coming to Huddersfield

At concerts already held as part of the tour the set has been around 1 hour 20 minutes long.

The concert is then said to be finished by 10.30pm, depending on the time they take to the stage.

Key Events

Andrew Robinson

Christmas present? Early or late?

Andrew Robinson

Happy birthday Jasmine

Andrew Robinson

The queue is already building at the stadium

Andrew Robinson

Talented artist

KEY EVENT

M62 now shut - no news yet on when it will re-open

Diversion are now in place for those using the M62 which is closed between Ainley Top and Brighouse

KEY EVENT

Latest on the M62 closure

Fans of Little Mix heading to Huddersfield have been warned that the M62 is being closed.

Here’s the latest on this story

Andrew Robinson

Have a fun time!

Andrew Robinson

Great pic Miss P

Andrew Robinson

Excited!

KEY EVENT

M62 to be CLOSED AT 3PM in both directions

Andrew Robinson

The stage is (nearly) all set

Andrew Robinson

John Smith's is ready for Little Mix

Andrew Robinson

Spoiler: look away now...

Andrew Robinson

Huddersfield is gonna be better!

Andrew Robinson

Loving the glitter Lucy

Andrew Robinson

Amanda's a fan - all the way from Poland

Andrew Robinson

Aw, sweet. First concert!

Little Mixers on their way