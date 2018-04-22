Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A nine-year-old Town fan who famously gave Aaron Mooy a fiver is now trying to woo royalty.

Adam Bhana has sent one of his mum’s rings and a Terriers’ badge to Meghan Markle, who is due to marry Prince Harry at Windsor Castle next month.

Young Adam from Batley wrote to the American actress after his mum said she would be too busy getting married to meet him.

After being persuaded he could not send her a Huddersfield Town shirt he settled on something a bit cheaper, a club badge.

Dad Mo said his son had wanted to write to the Queen ahead of a family trip to London this summer but changed his mind to Miss Markle after learning about the upcoming royal wedding at school.

Adam’s letter says: “Dear Meghan, I am going to London with my parents and brother this summer.

“I wanted to meet you but my mum said no because you will be busy getting married.

“My aunty, Aqeela, is also getting married soon so I would like to send you a Huddersfield Town badge because they are my favourite football team and a ring.

“I hope you like the presents.

“Thank you. Adam Bhana.”

The letter and gift has been posted to Miss Markle at Kensington Palace.

Adam’s letter was posted on Twitter by a relative with the tongue in cheek comment, “Will Meghan say I do?”.

The youngster first hit the headlines last year when he found a £5 note in the stands during Town’s 1-0 victory over Manchester United.

But instead of pocketing the lucky find he decided he wanted to give it to his hero – midfielder Aaron Mooy – who scored the goal in Town’s historic victory last October.

After his wish went viral the Australian international agreed to meet him to accept the gesture.