A collection of inflatable games and challenges - said to be the biggest in the country - is to open in Huddersfield .

CBeebies presenters Ben Cajee and Katy Ashworth will be among guests at the launch of Inflatable Planet at The Zone on St Andrew’s Road on Saturday, July 28.

People of all ages can use the facility which takes up one of the two football pitches at the leisure centre.

The attraction includes 11 huge inflatables containing enough air to fill more than 50 million footballs.

These include a sticky wall, bungee run, cliff jump and gigantic ball games among others.

Inflatable Planet will be open weekends and on selected days during the school holidays.

BBC presenter Katy said: “I can’t wait to roll back the years and feel like a kid again at Inflatable Planet in Huddersfield!

“It looks absolutely brilliant and the ideal place to bring my son for a bit of a bounce and a whole load of family fun.

“As well as getting the chance to be a big kid, I’m also looking forward to meeting and speaking with CBeebies viewers from Huddersfield so come along and join me and Ben for a whole load of indoor inflatable craziness.”

While doors open for families on Saturday July 28, separate evening sessions for teenagers and adults mean people of all ages have the chance to get a go.

The launch day will see families able to enjoy free taster sessions from 10am to noon and have a chance to meet TV stars Ben and Katy.

Actual ‘game time’ sessions can be booked from noon onwards with doors closing at 7pm.

Alex Winters, one of the team behind Inflatable Planet said: “We have spent a full year imagining, designing and producing Inflatable Planet and we are beyond thrilled that Huddersfield is one of the first to launch in the UK.

“These obstacles are so much fun to use and will offer a day out like no other venue in the region. The feedback we have received so far proves we are on to a winner.

“We’ve all seen shows like Ninja Warrior, Total Wipeout, Fun House and Gladiators, and now Inflatable Planet will give us all the chance to play for real.”

Huddersfield is just the second UK venue for Inflatable Planet, with Newcastle having launched in May. The team plan to roll out their inflatables nationwide in the coming months.

Mum Becky Pollentine, from Lindley , who has already trialled Inflatable Planet, said: “With three children to entertain and hundreds of birthday parties I’ve been to I think I’ve seen just about every activity and party going.

“This beats them all - we have spent hours here and don’t want to leave! Every inflatable is such great fun and I’ve loved being able to be involved although it took a few attempts for them to convince me to leap off Cliff Jump!”