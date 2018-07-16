The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three men have been arrested by police investigating a rape in Huddersfield town centre.

The incident happened in a subway beneath the ring road.

Police were called at 4am on Saturday to a report of a serious sexual assault on a 17-year-old girl in the subway which runs under Castlegate near the old Kirklees College.

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “Detectives investigating a serious sexual assault in Huddersfield at the weekend have arrested three people.

“The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday morning when a 17-year-old girl was assaulted in the subway that runs under the A62 Castlegate between New North Road Baptist Church and the old Technical College building.

“Three males have been arrested in connection with this incident and remain in custody at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.”

A full forensic examination was made of the scene.

The teenager is being supported by specialist officers.