Traffic on the M62 was brought to a standstill this morning to allow photographs to be taken for a future court case.

West Yorkshire Police and Highways Agency officials closed the M62 westbound near Brighouse to allow police to carry out investigation work and to take photos.

The investigation work centred on the exit slip road at junction 25, Brighouse, which was also temporarily closed.

Highways England tweeted details of the closure shortly before 10am, saying: “The M62 westbound is temporarily blocked just prior to junction 25 to allow police to carry out investigation works on the J25 exit slip, which is also closed. We’re hoping to release traffic shortly.”

Traffic was released on both the motorway and the slip road a short time later.

Five people died in seven days in incidents on the M62, including Robert Norton, 74, a motorcyclist who died on the M62 slip road at Brighouse on April 5.

Mr Norton, from Newsome , lost his life after his Honda bike collided with a Volvo car on the roundabout near the eastbound entry slip road.

And on Easter Monday best friends Jason Wilby, 27, and Adam Afsar, 34, died after the car Adam was driving was hit by another car going the wrong way down the motorway at Chain Bar, near Cleckheaton .