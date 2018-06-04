Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An urgent appeal has been launched to save Marsden Jazz Festival.

Organisers need to raise £12,000 by mid-July to protect the annual event which attracts thousands of music lovers and visitors to the village.

The festival made a significant loss in 2017 due to a fall in income from sponsorship, donations and grants.

It has, so far, been unable to find a major business sponsor for this year’s event, which will take place from October 12-14.

Charity reserves have managed to cover last year’s losses but the festival will be unable to continue on this basis and organisers are appealing for help to protect the top musical weekend.

Festival director Barney Stevenson said: “We could never make the festival a success without our loyal supporters.

“But we still really need help to support the cost of presenting our unrivalled programme of free gigs and outdoor events and to keep prices affordable to all and to make jazz music accessible to as many people as possible.”

To this end, the festival is expanding its Adopt a Gig scheme and asking gig-goers who are able to make a donation of £50 or more.

The organisers are also appealing to local businesses to consider sponsoring one of the headline gigs for £250, or one of the stages from £1,000.

Marsden Jazz Festival takes place in more than 25 venues in the village of Marsden, most of which were full to capacity last year.

Last year’s festival saw more than 150 hours of live music, 21 headliner gigs, more than 70 free gigs across 24 venues in three days as well as the beloved Saturday street parade.

The festival also staged six ticketed events in Marsden Parochial Hall for the first time.

And it made headlines when a unique performance was staged inside the Standedge Tunnel by cellist and composer Maja Bugge.

Among highlights of last year’s weekend included a gig by Mercury Prize 2017 nominee Dinosaur, a world premiere from Jazz Instrumentalist of the Year Arun Ghosh and a performance by three world-renowned trombone players – including two-time Grammy award winner Michael Dease.

Plans for this year’s event will premiere a new piece by Shepley-born composer and percussionist Jonny Mansfield, based on the work of poet Simon Armitage.

If you can donate, sponsor an event or to find out more please visit marsdenjazzfestival.com/adopt-a-gig or contact the festival direct on office@marsdenjazzfestival.com or 0800 6125 649 to enquire about other fundraising opportunities.