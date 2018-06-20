Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Friends and well-wishers are raising money to pay funeral expenses for a father and son who died in the canal at Cooper Bridge .

Martin Andrews and his son Jack lost their lives on Saturday while they were on a magnet fishing trip from their home in Pudsey.

Martin, 43, and Jack, 19, had set off at 6.30am to go magnet fishing, which involves searching waterways for metal using a large magnet and rope.

Just over 12 hours later their bodies were recovered by police divers.

The alarm was raised at around 11am when a dog walker saw their possessions including car keys on the towpath. It is not known how they ended up in the water.

A friend of the family has now set up a JustGiving page to raise money to help pay for the funerals.

Caroline Pawson, who knows the Andrews family, created the crowdfunding page to raise £3,000.

She posted her own tribute on the JustGiving page, saying: “They were out magnet fishing, spending some quality father and son time when the most tragic thing happened.

“They were found together around 7.20pm in the canal near Cooper Bridge. I’m trying to raise funds to help with costs of the funerals to try and ease the stress on the family members.”

She added: “RIP boys - you will be greatly missed by everyone.”

To date a total of 55 well-wishers have donated just over £1,300.

People who made donations expressed their sorrow and paid their own tributes to the men.

One man said: “My thoughts are with the family. Always going to be missed but never forgotten.”

A woman who gave £40 said; “Thinking of all the family and friends of Jack and Martin. I can’t believe it and I’m so sorry. May they rest in peace together.”

A friend who donated £20 said: “RIP to Jack and his dad. They were two amazing men that I was lucky enough to know for many years. My love goes out to all the family.”

The investigation into the men’s deaths is continuing.

West Yorkshire Police say there were no suspicious circumstances and are preparing a file for the coroner.