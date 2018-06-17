Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Today should have been a day of celebration.

But the family of Martin and Jack Andrews is in mourning after losing the dad and son just hours before Father's Day.

Dozens of people have paid tribute to the pair after the news of their tragic deaths fishing in the canal broke this morning.

Martin , 43, and his 19-year-old son Jack set off to go magnet fishing in the canal at Cooper Bridge at 6.30am on Saturday morning.

Just over 12 hours later their bodies were pulled from the water by police divers.

The alarm was raised at around 11am when a dog walker saw their possessions including car keys on the towpath.

Police used the keys to find the owner's address, a house in Pudsey. Jack's mum, Martin's wife, had been expecting them home at lunchtime.

After the news broke, people rushed to leave their condolences to the family.

On Facebook Maria Magdalena said: "Such a terrible thing to happen to that poor mother and wife just before Father’s Day. So sad."

Andrea Lawford said: "Sending my condolences to the family and friends xxx."

Yvonne Sivorn said: "How very sad. RIP. My sincere sympathy for the family."

Haj Uppal said: "Heartbreaking news and reading this on Father’s Day is so sad."

And Roger Armitage added: "As a fisherman myself I'm sending my sincere condolences to the family."

The dogwalker who found the pair's possessions on the towpath broke down as she told the Examiner what happened.

She said: "I just thought there was something not right. I had a quick look to see if there was anyone about but I couldn’t see anyone.

“I left it for half an hour or so and called the police. stayed at the site until they arrived.

“The currents in this area can be really, really strong and there’s no life-saving equipment here.

“It’s heart-breaking whats happened. I feel so sorry for his family. That poor woman, and for it to happen on Fathers Day makes it even worse."

Fisherman Steve Hydes, from Elland, saw a rope tied to the lock, as well as spotting their possessions on the towpath.

He said the rope had been tied to the lock and was laying across the ground.

He said: "I saw two coats laid on the ground by the lock.

“There was also two lots of cigarettes and two lighters and some other little bits, and there was a rope tied to the lock stretched out along the ground.

“A birdwatcher told me he had called the police because he had seen them earlier on.

“I was looking for them in the water because I thought they might have disappeared.”

Another fisherman, David Kitchingman, said he was surprised the pair had been unable to get out of the canal because he believed it was less than 6ft deep.

He said: "He said: “I am very surprised they haven’t been able to get out, particularly when there are means to get out of the canal, and the canals aren’t particularly deep where they have fallen in.

“It is where the lock is - I would have thought the maximum depth here would be about 6ft but between the locks it could be double that.

“But there are no aids to get you out of the water. It’s a very awkward spot to get out because it’s a curved stone built bank so if you were trying to climb out it would be very slippery and awkward.”

In a statement a spokesperson said: “Police were called around 11.18am on Saturday June 16 to the canal side, near to Navigation House in Cooper Bridge, Huddersfield after it was believed two men entered the water.

“Officers conducted extensive enquiries to locate the men, and the police underwater search unit attended. The bodies of two men were recovered from the water around 7.20pm.

“They are believed to be a father and son from the Leeds area. The family have been notified.

“There are not thought to be any suspicious circumstances at this time and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on the non emergency number 101.