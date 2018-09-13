Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An off-licence’s bid to open all night long has been refused by councillors.

National chain Bargain Booze had hoped to turn its Milnsbridge store into a 24-hour operation.

Kirklees Council’s licensing panel was due to hear the application in July but it was postponed after representatives for the shop failed to turn up.

At the re-arranged hearing on Tuesday at Huddersfield Town Hall, Bargain Booze staff again did not show up to hear the three-strong panel of councillors knock back their plan.

Chair of the panel, Clr Carole Pattison, said: “There’s very few shops with 24 hour licences and those that have, don’t always use them.

“The experience of police is that 24 hour shops attract anti-social behaviour – or worse.

“The middle of Milnsbridge is not a very good location for a 24 hour shop.

“There’s very little parking and it was likely to be a nuisance to neighbours and we certainly didn’t want to attract anti-social behaviour in the middle of the night.”

West Yorkshire Police licensing officer, Pc Richard Woodhead, said: “I objected to the application on grounds of public nuisance, that local residents would be disturbed with taxis pulling up at all hours, drunken people making noise in the street, and anti-social behaviour caused by people not from the area.

“Environmental Health also shared our concerns, a put forward the same argument.

“I also objected on grounds of crime and disorder as some 24 hour stores have been the victim of robberies, increases in theft, and staff members being assaulted.

“Lastly I objected on the grounds of public safety.

“Staff are members of the public, and they can become victims of crime through assaults and their safety should be a paramount importance to their employer.”