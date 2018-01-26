The video will start in 8 Cancel

The boss of a cockroach-infested Dewsbury takeaway has been found guilty of food hygiene offences.

Farhan Ul-Haque, who ran Hot Grill in Huddersfield Road, Ravensthorpe, admitted 13 offences at a court hearing earlier this month.

He was prosecuted by Kirklees Council after inspectors found disgusting conditions at the premises, including mouse droppings and dead Oriental cockroaches.

During a routine food hygiene inspection in December 2016 officers found the takeaway was filthy with its floors, walls and equipment all dirty.

There was no food safety management system and cross contamination issues.

Despite the warning, food safety officers returned to the zero star rated premises four months later and found an active cockroach infestation and mouse droppings.

They issued a Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Notice which closed the premises .

It was allowed to re-open on April 19, 2017 following evidence that the infestation and mouse droppings had been resolved.

But the council chose to prosecute the owners anyway, due to the unsafe conditions and previous poor track record of the business.

During the trial, Mr Ul-Haque, who pleaded guilty to all offences, indicated to the magistrates that structural improvements have been made and the premises had been cleaned.

He was fined £500 and asked to pay prosecution costs and a surcharge, all of which totalled £2,025.

The takeaway has now been rebranded.

Clr Naheed Mather, Cabinet member for enforcement, said: “By prosecuting businesses that continuously fail to comply with the food hygiene regulations we can target those businesses that put profit above the welfare of their customers.

“When we eat out we should feel confident that food has been prepared in a hygienic environment.

“Poor hygiene can lead to serious and sometimes deadly illnesses, so it is fitting that we take legal action to combat this whenever possible.

“Our inspectors check thousands of premises each year, and many are rated good or excellent.

“Before trying out a new place I would encourage you to check the Scores On The Doors website to see how it is rated.”