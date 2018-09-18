Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees Council has reassured residents bin workers will NOT be going on strike on October 1.

Workers who are members of Unison, the workers' union, voted unanimously to go out on an indefinite strike last week.

The authority has released a statement this lunchtime stressing the strike will not be taking place - because Unison did not follow correct procedure.

But he said the local branch was still planning to push for strike action in October.

Karl Battersby, strategic director for economy and infrastructure, said: “I would like to reassure you that following a meeting with the joint secretaries, there will not be any strike action in October.

"Unison branch did not have the required permission to hold a strike, as they had neither been through the joint secretaries (as required under the joint secretaries agreement), or sought the consent of the Industrial Action Committee.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

"We have had an agreement in place for some time with the joint secretaries which avoids any industrial action until the end of September. In total, 16 actions were agreed, and many of those have been actioned, with a plan to have completed them all by the end of September. For example, we have:

Commissioned APSE to help us review the size of the rounds

Put three additional crews in place (one in Dewsbury and two in Vine Street)

Made up to 30 agency staff available to ensure that staff can take their holidays over the summer, and since then no leave request has been refused

Completed the process of allowing staff to sell part of their annual leave back to us (they were paid on September 5)

Concluded a number of the historic investigations, with further investigations ongoing

"On that basis, I am confident that we can avoid further industrial action, due to the fact that we have dealt with the issues that were the subject of the ballot for the action.

"I am however disappointed that despite this, UNISON at a local level chose to openly state that they will be looking to take industrial action in October.

"Discussions at a regional level are however ongoing and positive, and we will continue to work with the joint secretaries to avoid any future action.

"We have an update meeting on September 26 with the joint secretaries and Unison branch.”