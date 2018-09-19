Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A bride has told how her dress from Elenor Rose Bridal has been left in ruins after she returned it for dry-cleaning.

Millie Greenall, 26, is one of dozens of women who have been left devastated by the closure of the shop on Westbourne Road in Marsh .

Many brides-to-be have been left distraught as it looks like their will not get the gown of their dreams for their big day.

Others have been left devastated after returning their dress for a free dry cleaning - only to be left without their dress and in the dark as to where it is.

Millie, formerly of Golcar , is one of those women.

Her dress - a True Bride, blush pink fishtail with lace and beading - cost £1600 and she paid in full to receive a 10% discount.

The nurse, who married husband Calum at Blackley Baptist Church in May, spent weeks chasing shop owner Lynette Blythe after it was sent for dry cleaning. She was regularly sent messages saying it would be back soon but Millie never received it before emigrating to live in Australia.

It was only this week when news broke that the shop had suddenly shut that her former work colleagues went to collect it.

And Millie was shocked to be sent photographs of damage to three sections of it - two on the back and one from the side. And she is devastated that her children will never get to one day wear her wedding dress.

Millie said: "I actually felt sorry for Lynette until I saw my dress.

"At first when my friend sent me photos it did not look too bad. But as she looked at it in more detail and sent more photos I was just in shock.

"I want to know why she did it and how somebody thought they could get away with cutting my dress up.

"It looks like parts of the lace have been removed to be used on another dress? Two sections from the back and one from the side.

"Someone has damaged my dress beyond repair, it’s unacceptable. I wanted my future children to be able to dress up in my wedding dress (like me and my sister did with my mums) and say how pretty it is, now it’s just ruined I won’t have that."

Other women have asked for help in tracking down their dresses after they lent them back to the shop for other brides to try on.

The revelations come after trading standards said they had launched an investigation into the shop.

Companies House shows that Lynette Blythe ceased to be a director at the firm on 14 September. The form is signed by administrators and liquidators.

A spokeswoman for Lynette said she walked away from the shop with nothing after being rushed to hospital with chest pains. She said the shop has been signed over to a business partner.

On the Elenor Rose Bridal Facebook page, customers have been advised to call 07424 879514‬ with any dress queries.

A message posted yesterday says: "This is not Lynette. We are trying to help people with their orders and are attempting to solve the situation. Please bear with us."

Many responded saying it seemed that those still at the business were doing all they could to help brides.

Several women were due to go to the shop this morning in a bid to get their dresses back.