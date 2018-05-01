Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three drunk carers who kicked another girl as she laid on the ground face being disciplined by their company.

The trio were hauled before Kirklees Magistrates Court for the attack on victim Sarah Dunbar in Huddersfield town centre .

Carrie Alexander, 20, of Crescent Road in Almondbury , Chelsea Collins-Williamson, 20, of Penistone Road in Waterloo and Paisley Roberts, 21, of Swan Court in Lockwood , pleaded guilty to assault by beating.

All three work for Huddersfield-based Care Counts Ltd, looking after disabled elderly people in their own homes.

And after the Examiner broke the story dozens of readers called for them to be sacked.

Helen Pimms-Neary wrote on our Facebook page: "Please tell me they have all lost their jobs? This is disgraceful behaviour and they have basically been let off by our useless justice system!"

Veronica Blackmore added: "Just hope these three disgraceful women have lost their jobs!!! They’re not fit to scrub floors, let alone, work in our care homes!"

And Diane Glover said: "Disgraceful. Should be prison for them kicking her in the head she would not have been in her car if they hadn’t started

Should be sacked from jobs."

Care Counts supervisor Donna Mellor said: “All three told us right from the start about the court case and the matter will now be dealt with internally very shortly.”

Following her ordeal Miss Dunbar was involved in a serious car crash the same night, Kirklees magistrates were told.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman explained that prior to the incident Miss Dunbar had been in a short-lived relationship with Joseph St Hillaire who was with the three attackers on the night.

On July 1 last year Miss Dunbar was enjoying a night out with a friend in town and ended up at Verve Bar in Byram Street in the early hours of the morning.

Then Mr St Hillaire walked in with a group including the three defendants, prosecutor Mr Bozman said.

He told magistrates: “He initiated the incident by being abusive towards her and hitting her.

“Then he made some remark to the group of girls: ‘She’s all yours.’”

Miss Dunbar was then assaulted by the three women outside the bar.

Mr Bozman explained: “Alexander initiated the assault by pulling her hair and punching her. She was seen to kick her on the ground.

“Roberts was seen to kick Miss Dunbar three times while she was on the floor.

“Collins-Williamson was in the middle of the group and assaulted the victim. She appeared to be kicking her while she was on the floor but that was described as a motion so it was not clear if any contact had been made.”

He told magistrates that following the assault Miss Dunbar was involved in a serious road traffic collision that night and suffered injuries including various fractures and a cracked spine.

Mr Bozman said: “It was very difficult as a consequence to identify exactly what injuries were caused during this incident as these injuries were sustained the same evening.

“Nonetheless it was a group action. Miss Dunbar was attacked while she was on the ground and the use of a shod foot counts as a weapon.”

Magistrates heard that Alexander had a previous conviction for assaulting a police officer while her two friends had not been in trouble previously.

All three admitted their part in the assault when it happened 10 months ago.

Their solicitor Sonia Kidd said: “They are upset and disgusted by their behaviour. It was beer in, brains out. They’ve not been out since and have grown up – this is not who they are.”

Alexander was sentenced to a six month curfew with 100 hours of unpaid work.

Roberts received the same hours of unpaid work but has a shorter curfew of four months.

Collins-Williamson was fined £260 and handed a two month curfew.

All three will also have to pay £85 court costs and £85 victim surcharge.