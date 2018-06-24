Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield’s biggest high school has been told to “address with urgency” a recent rise in pupils’ absence following an Ofsted inspection visit.

Education watchdog Ofsted has written to Colne Valley High School principal Jimmy Christian following a monitoring inspection visit last month.

Ofsted inspector Michele Costello said in a letter that leaders and governors were taking “effective action” to tackle areas requiring improvement in order for the school to be rated ‘good’ rather than ‘requires improvement’.

But Ms Costello said the school should take further action to:

Address with urgency the recent increase in some pupils’ attendance so that attendance improves to levels seen in the past.

Ensure that exclusions of pupils are reduced further, particularly for disadvantaged boys and pupils with special educational needs.

Ensure that recent actions to improve teaching ‘swiftly reduce the remaining variation in the quality of teaching across subjects.’

Continue to enhance the skills of middle leaders in being able to check the work of their teams.

Improve outcomes for disadvantaged pupils in key stage 4.

Ms Costello noted that most of the senior leadership had been appointed since the previous inspection and there were new subject leaders in English, science, computing and a new Year 10 achievement co-ordinator.

Fifteen new support staff and 18 new teachers had been appointed since the previous inspection, she added.

Ms Costello wrote: “Since the last inspection you have established a rigorous system to enable leaders to carry out more thorough and regular checks on the quality of teaching.

“Middle leader training, including input from specialist leaders of education, is helping to raise expectations.”

Professional development was focusing on strategies to engage boys and, as a result, “teaching is beginning to show signs of improvement”.

At the last inspection the school was asked to improve communication with parents especially when resolving bullying incidents.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

“Pupils told me that bullying does happen in school, but it is dealt with,” said Ms Costello.

“However, some pupils said that staff sometimes do not deal with incidents of bullying quickly enough. The pupils I spoke to told me that a strength of the school is the personal development workshops they participate in, for example workshops with the local police to learn about safety in the community and in school.”

Pupils told the inspector that pupils’ behaviour had improved and “there are now consequences for not following the new school rules.”

School principal Jimmy Christian told the Examiner he was proud of the progress being made.

“We still have key areas where we must keep improving and we are working with urgency to address these,” he said. “However, following on from our much improved results in 2017, a significant increase in student numbers for 2018 and greater staff stability, this is further evidence that we are moving from strength to strength.”

“I am extremely proud of our school and local community; we are making good progress, strengthening the quality of staff working with our children and moving forward at great pace - #nolimits.”