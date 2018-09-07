Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

History will be recreated on September 15 when a tight-rope walker will perform a death-defying stunt at Halifax's Piece Hall.

An astonishing 4,000 people held their breath in 1861 when Charles Blondin, the world-famous tightrope-walker gingerly crossed a rope that stretched from corner to corner of the former cloth mill.

Inspired by Blondin, tightrope artist Chris Bullzini will reprise his exploits when The Blondin Gala takes place at the hall recently refurbished at a cost of over £20m.

The Halifax Guardian reported Blondin's successful antics the following day: “The agility and gracefulness which characterised every movement were the subject of general remark, whilst the firm and certain manner he trod the rope soon banished apprehension.

“His exploits were received with great applause, the wonderful performances he went through fully entitle him to the to the appellation ‘King of the Tight Rope’”.

Tightrope performers, The Bullzini Family, will recreate the feat in a performance which will be accompanied by a gala featuring side show curiosities, vaudeville style street theatre, circus and magic acts.

Chris Bullzini performs as part of The Bullzini Family, along with his Somerset-based wife Phoebe who he married three years ago.

The couple have worked together for over seven years as wire walkers and are the only UK couple to have tied the knot while on the wire.

'The Blondin Gala', a circus spectacular includes 10 other acts. The event will take place on Heritage Open Day weekend. General admission tickets start at £12 and are available at www.thepiecehall.co.uk/events/the-blondin-gala.