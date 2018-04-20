Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The heartbroken dad of a boy who collapsed and died in the street has paid an emotional tribute to him.

James Hick, 14, was found collapsed and bleeding on Southway in Mirfield on Wednesday morning.

Members of the public made heroic efforts to save him but he sadly passed away.

His dad, Michael, said: “There are no words to describe how we are feeling right now. James, you are amazing and your mum, me and your brothers miss you like crazy. Just want you back.

“I knew I could leave you to look after your mum and brothers if I wasn’t around. I don’t know what to do now.

“Thanks to those that have given and sent wishes and those that tried to help. The MFG, teachers and particularly the children from their have been exceptional.

“You had so much ahead of you that we won’t be able to share and you were definitely loved - I hope you knew that.

“We don’t know what to do without you - you helped to fill our home and car and now life feels empty. So very proud of the young man you were growing up to be. You certainly were popular, more than we ever realised.”

Relatives have now revealed an ambition to raise £10,000 in his memory.

In a post on a fundraising website, James’ auntie, Olivia Thompson, said: “Our hearts are broken and our lives will never be the same again.

“I have been asked by many how they can contribute, so have set up this page for my sister, brother-in-law and nephews.

“Any contributions made will be given straight to them to assist with funeral costs etc.

“I would just like to say on a personal note to all that showed up to James’s vigil, it meant so much to us all.

“To know that he had so many true friends is unbelievable, you all did him proud.

“He was the most amazing person, we love you James forever and always.”

Mystery surrounds the cause of James’ sudden death and police are still investigating. A post-mortem was due to be held.

James, a pupil of Mirfield Free Grammar School, had four younger brothers and played football with Battyeford Sporting Club in Mirfield.

A fund has been set up to pay for his funeral and has already reached more than £2,400.

To donate visit: https:// www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jameshick ?