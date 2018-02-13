Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The family of a man who was savaged to death by a dog are hoping for closure after the pet’s owner was given a 10-year jail sentence.

David Ellam was killed by Aaron Joseph’s bull terrier in August 2016 outside the flats where they lived in Riddings Road, Sheepridge.

The 52-year-old was trying to protect his Yorkshire terrier Rollo when they were attacked by Joseph’s dog, Alex.

On Monday a jury at Leeds Crown Court took just 39 minutes to unanimously find Joseph guilty of being the owner of a dog which caused death while it was dangerously out of control.

Joseph was jailed for 10 years and banned from owning a dog for life.

Speaking outside court after the hearing, the victim’s brother Richard Ellam said: “Obviously, it’s been a massive, long 18 months for all the family, not just myself.

“I think today’s hearing and sentence just sums up just how tragic and how fatal the injuries were to Dave and what happened to him.

“It’s had quite a big impact on all the family – not just on the family, on the people who knew Dave, as far and as long as the children at the school where he worked.

“All this has been read out in court. It has been a long, hard 18 months.

“Hopefully today will bring us some closure. We will never forget Dave, I don’t think Dave will ever be forgotten.”

He added: “I’d just like to say thank you to the West Yorkshire Police and everybody who’s helped put this case together to bring a great conclusion to what has been a long 18 months.”

In a statement given outside court after the hearing, senior investigating officer DCI Mark Swift said: “Dave Ellam was a well-loved, kind-hearted man who was well-known in the community.

“His sudden death in August 2016 came as a terrible shock to all who knew him.

“Aaron Joseph’s irresponsible behaviour and failure to control his dog led to the tragic death of Dave in August 2016.

“The family have shown tremendous strength over the last 18 months and it is hoped that the guilty verdict and the significant sentence handed down to Joseph today, together with the family’s fond memories of Dave, will allow them to move on from this tragic event.”

The court heard that officers had seized the dog, which had a history of attacking people, after Mr Ellam had complained it may it be a banned pit bull.

But a week before the fatal attack, police had returned Alex to Joseph – who usually kept her chained in a pen in the communal garden – because it was determined she was not a dangerous breed.