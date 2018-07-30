The video will start in 8 Cancel

Former boxing champion Johnny Nelson officially opened a Huddersfield boxing club that is about so much more than boxing.

Sheffield-born Johnny, who holds the record as the longest reigning cruiserweight world champion of all time, cut the ribbon on the long-awaited new gym for Rawthorpe Amateur Boxing Club and Milnsbridge Fit for Life Centre.

Volunteers at the club, previously based at the Gas Club in Huddersfield, have been working to renovate Bridge Croft Mills in Tanyard Road, Milnsbridge, for the last three years.

With no public funding the club set about raising more than £100,000 themselves, securing a new main sponsor Brierstone Ltd, a construction firm based in Elland, into the bargain.

Around 300 people pass through the gym every week – the youngest being just eight weeks old.

The club has a mini Rocky’s club for youngsters from the age of three and a Rocky’s club for those aged eight and upwards.

The gym also houses a mums and toddlers group and there’s a creche so children can be looked after while their mums or dads train.

It’s not all about boxing, however. The Fit for Life Centre has fitness machines, weights and a matted area for training classes.

Schools and colleges use the centre as do groups working with young offenders.

There is also help with diet and healthy eating and coach Mark Reynolds said it was all about improving people’s lives.

“This isn’t a conventional boxing club that’s all about making champions. It’s about making community champions, or making better people,” said Mark.

“I love seeing people grow as a person. Following the disciplined approach of a boxer means young people can be better at home and better at school.

“This has been my passion and this place has taken over my life. If I had been doing it for financial reasons I would have given up a long time ago.”

Johnny spoke for an hour at the opening on Sunday and Mark said: “Everybody was spellbound. He is such a down to earth and humble man.”