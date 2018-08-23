Crossley Heath School has released its GCSE results for 2018.
This year is the first time students are being graded under a new system. Previously, students were graded from A* to G.
Now, students are graded from 9-1, with nine being the highest grade - but only for 17 subjects, including modern languages, chemistry and geography. The full list is here . All other subjects are still graded under the traditional A*-G system.
It's thought that by 2020, all GCSE subjects will be subjected to the new grading system. Until then, students will be graded on a mix of numbers and letters.
The information below is the student's name; the number of A-C or grade 4 and above passes, then the number of subjects taken to examination.
The full results
M Ackroyd 11 (11), B Adeniji 10 (10), R Ainley 10 (10), E Akerman 11 (11), M Akroyd-Helliwell 9 (10), A Ali 11 (11), N Ali 11 (11), M Amavia 11 (11), T Armitage 7 (10), B Asfand-E-Yar 11 (11), U Azeb 11 (11), M Azhar 11 (11), T Backhouse 10 (10), A Bailey 11 (11), H Baines 10 (10), L Beasley 10 (10), C Bennett Gallagher 8 (10), A Bibi 11 (11), S Bloomfield 11 (11), F Bolton 11 (11), A Brierley 11 (11), M Burgin 10 (10), T Burley 10 (10), M Burton 10 (10), S Caldwell 10 (10), M Carson 11 (11), M Cartwright 11 (11), O Cash 10 (10), C Casson 10 (11), I Castelow 10 (10), C Chesters 10 (10), J Chisholm 11 (11), S Choudhry 10 (10), A Coates 11 (11), B Codd 10 (10), L Crossley 10 (10), O Culpan 11 (11), R Davenport 9 (10), G Davies 9 (9), N Davison 11 (11), F De Vito 12 (12), R Deacon 11 (11), I Dendle 11 (11), D Dhesi 10 (10), R Dhillon 10 (10), I Durkin 11 (11), L Enright 11 (11), M Faisal 11 (11), J Farnell 11 (11), R Fielder 11 (11), S Gan 11 (11), O Gee 11 (11), T Georgiou 10 (10), S Girish 10 (10), L Graham 11 (11), L Green 9 (10), S Greenfield 11 (11), F Greenwood 10 (10), T Haley-Porteous 10 (10), A Hampshire 11 (11), E Hannah 10 (10), M Hasan 11 (11), G Haydon-Reason 11 (11), A Hayward 11 (11), O Heath 11 (11), M Holden 9 (10), M Holmes 9 (10), G Horsley 11 (11), B Hoult 11 (11), M Hussain 10 (10), M Hussain 9 (10), U Hussain 9 (10), Z Hussain 11 (11), N Ilyas 11 (11), K Ingham 11 (11), M Ismail 10 (10), O Iyekekpolor 11 (11), H Jackson 10 (10), H Johnson 10 (10), I Jones 11 (11), A Kapdi 11 (11), E Keene 11 (11), T Kemp 11 (11), O Kenyon 8 (9), S Khalid 11 (11), Z Khalid 10 (11), A Lalli 11 (11), K Lenton-Lowe 10 (10), V Levery 11 (11), I Lone 10 (10), L Margetson 11 (11), J Mason 11 (11), M Masterson 11 (11), E McCabe 10 (10), J McCormick 11 (11), M Meeks 10 (10), A Meller 10 (10), M Mellor 9 (10), J Mindham 11 (11), J Noszkay 10 (10), A Page 9 (9), M Paradise 10 (10), H Parra Cisneros 12 (12), K Patrick 11 (11), S Petrillo 9 (10), A Pollard 9 (10), D Priestley 10 (10), A Rana 10 (10), S Rashid 11 (11), A Riaz 9 (10), R Richmond 11 (11), P Robinson 11 (11), H Robson 11 (11), H Ryan 11 (11), I Salter 9 (10), J Seagrave 11 (11), C Seaman 9 (10), L Seaman 11 (11), L Shackleton 10 (10), N Shaw 10 (10), J Simms 11 (11), O Simpson 11 (11), Z Smith 11 (11), N Sparkes 11 (11), B Stephenson 11 (11), J Strachan 11 (11), L Suri 10 (10), G Tao 1 (2), A Tedder 11 (11), T Thiyagesh 11 (11), H Thomis 9 (10), M Trevor 10 (10), M Trickett 8 (9), E Turner 10 (10), H Turner 10 (10), E Wardle 11 (11), L Watson 10 (10), M Watson 3 (3), L Whearty 10 (10), G Wolstenholme 11 (11), B Wood 11 (11), I Yaseen 11 (11), E Yates 11 (11), A Zeab 10 (10)