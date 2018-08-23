Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Crossley Heath School has released its GCSE results for 2018.

This year is the first time students are being graded under a new system. Previously, students were graded from A* to G.



Now, students are graded from 9-1, with nine being the highest grade - but only for 17 subjects, including modern languages, chemistry and geography. The full list is here . All other subjects are still graded under the traditional A*-G system.



It's thought that by 2020, all GCSE subjects will be subjected to the new grading system. Until then, students will be graded on a mix of numbers and letters.



The information below is the student's name; the number of A-C or grade 4 and above passes, then the number of subjects taken to examination.

The full results

M Ackroyd 11 (11), B Adeniji 10 (10), R Ainley 10 (10), E Akerman 11 (11), M Akroyd-Helliwell 9 (10), A Ali 11 (11), N Ali 11 (11), M Amavia 11 (11), T Armitage 7 (10), B Asfand-E-Yar 11 (11), U Azeb 11 (11), M Azhar 11 (11), T Backhouse 10 (10), A Bailey 11 (11), H Baines 10 (10), L Beasley 10 (10), C Bennett Gallagher 8 (10), A Bibi 11 (11), S Bloomfield 11 (11), F Bolton 11 (11), A Brierley 11 (11), M Burgin 10 (10), T Burley 10 (10), M Burton 10 (10), S Caldwell 10 (10), M Carson 11 (11), M Cartwright 11 (11), O Cash 10 (10), C Casson 10 (11), I Castelow 10 (10), C Chesters 10 (10), J Chisholm 11 (11), S Choudhry 10 (10), A Coates 11 (11), B Codd 10 (10), L Crossley 10 (10), O Culpan 11 (11), R Davenport 9 (10), G Davies 9 (9), N Davison 11 (11), F De Vito 12 (12), R Deacon 11 (11), I Dendle 11 (11), D Dhesi 10 (10), R Dhillon 10 (10), I Durkin 11 (11), L Enright 11 (11), M Faisal 11 (11), J Farnell 11 (11), R Fielder 11 (11), S Gan 11 (11), O Gee 11 (11), T Georgiou 10 (10), S Girish 10 (10), L Graham 11 (11), L Green 9 (10), S Greenfield 11 (11), F Greenwood 10 (10), T Haley-Porteous 10 (10), A Hampshire 11 (11), E Hannah 10 (10), M Hasan 11 (11), G Haydon-Reason 11 (11), A Hayward 11 (11), O Heath 11 (11), M Holden 9 (10), M Holmes 9 (10), G Horsley 11 (11), B Hoult 11 (11), M Hussain 10 (10), M Hussain 9 (10), U Hussain 9 (10), Z Hussain 11 (11), N Ilyas 11 (11), K Ingham 11 (11), M Ismail 10 (10), O Iyekekpolor 11 (11), H Jackson 10 (10), H Johnson 10 (10), I Jones 11 (11), A Kapdi 11 (11), E Keene 11 (11), T Kemp 11 (11), O Kenyon 8 (9), S Khalid 11 (11), Z Khalid 10 (11), A Lalli 11 (11), K Lenton-Lowe 10 (10), V Levery 11 (11), I Lone 10 (10), L Margetson 11 (11), J Mason 11 (11), M Masterson 11 (11), E McCabe 10 (10), J McCormick 11 (11), M Meeks 10 (10), A Meller 10 (10), M Mellor 9 (10), J Mindham 11 (11), J Noszkay 10 (10), A Page 9 (9), M Paradise 10 (10), H Parra Cisneros 12 (12), K Patrick 11 (11), S Petrillo 9 (10), A Pollard 9 (10), D Priestley 10 (10), A Rana 10 (10), S Rashid 11 (11), A Riaz 9 (10), R Richmond 11 (11), P Robinson 11 (11), H Robson 11 (11), H Ryan 11 (11), I Salter 9 (10), J Seagrave 11 (11), C Seaman 9 (10), L Seaman 11 (11), L Shackleton 10 (10), N Shaw 10 (10), J Simms 11 (11), O Simpson 11 (11), Z Smith 11 (11), N Sparkes 11 (11), B Stephenson 11 (11), J Strachan 11 (11), L Suri 10 (10), G Tao 1 (2), A Tedder 11 (11), T Thiyagesh 11 (11), H Thomis 9 (10), M Trevor 10 (10), M Trickett 8 (9), E Turner 10 (10), H Turner 10 (10), E Wardle 11 (11), L Watson 10 (10), M Watson 3 (3), L Whearty 10 (10), G Wolstenholme 11 (11), B Wood 11 (11), I Yaseen 11 (11), E Yates 11 (11), A Zeab 10 (10)