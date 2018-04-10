The video will start in 8 Cancel

A second vigil in memory of a teenage girl who died following an horrific crash as she waited for a bus to take her to school took place last night (Tues).

Katelyn Dawson, 15, suffered fatal injuries when a BMW crashed into a bus stop on Wakefield Road , Moldgreen, on January 10 and despite the best efforts of medics she died later that day.

The teenager was a pupil at Shelley College and also a member of Caspers Freestyle Dance School.

At 6.15pm, the time of her death, friends and members of her family released balloons at the scene of the accident.

Among the 60 or so people who turned out in the rain was Susan Reilly, Katelyn’s grandmother who lives in Lindley.

She said: “Our lives will never be the same again. She was lovely, kind and funny and I loved her dearly. It has just affected all our lives.

“She must have had the most wonderful friends. They have supported her mum and dad, Colin and Angela and her sister Stevie.

“To do all the organising for this vigil and the first one is marvellous. It’s comforting to know that so many people care.”

The 51-year-old male driver of the BMW suffered minor injuries following the crash and was discharged from hospital and two other pedestrians suffered serious injuries.

A police inquiry into how the tragedy happened is ongoing.

An inquest has opened and at that time it was suggested the resumption would be today (April 11) but that will now not happen until a later date.